How to watch $15K TeeP's Trials Warzone tourney: streams, bracket, teams

Another new week means another running of star Twitch streamer Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow's "Teep's Trials" Warzone competition, and we've got everything for you to follow and watch all the action live.

Since it's inception several weeks ago, TeeP's weekly Warzone tournaments have become popular affairs among the battle royale fanbase, as big-name content creators and pro players alike battle out for a slice of the $15,000 prize pool.

The 2014 Call of Duty World Champion is hosting another one on August 18, the details for which can all be found below.

When is the TeeP's Trials Warzone tournament?

The next of these competitions is taking place on Tuesday, August 18, starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and expected to run for a few hours. TeeP and the Call of Duty League's Joe 'MerK' DeLuca are casting it live on Polchow's Twitch channel, which we've included below.

Additional streams:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvOzw6YpOsk

Live bracket

Here is the starting bracket for the tournament, which is being updated live throughout the day on the official TeeP's Trials website as the results for all the matches come in.

Players & teams

As mentioned above, TeeP's Trials usually feature the cream of the crop when it comes to content creators, and the August 18 running is no exception. Once again, some huge names are featured, including the likes of NICKMERCS, Tfue, Symfuhny, Aydan, Karma, Vikkstar, and plenty more.

Speaking of Symfuhny, he and HusKerrs are back to defend their crown after winning the previous week's tournament. London Royal Ravens substitute 'Rated and streamer TheDezmond, who won the one before that, are also competing.

Aydan & MuTeX

Mvriiooo & zSmittyTV

Rated & TheDezmond

Karma & ScummN

Tfue & SuperEvan

Shlayy & Shively

DougisRaw & Bronana

Jukeyz & YKTDeleo

Vikkstar & ItzWarsZ

Destroy & Clutchbelk

BobbyPoffGaming & Frozone

AlmxndTV & Tommey

Symfuhny & HusKerrs

Exzachtt & AverageJoeWo

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Maven & Wagnificent

Format, rules, prize breakdown

This is a 16-team, double-elimination Duos tournament using the 'kill-race' format that takes place in public matches. The teams matched up against each other in each round of the bracket must queue into a Quads match together, meaning that while they're technically teammates in-game, they're opponents for the purposes of the competition.

In the Winners Bracket, matches are two games each, with the duo that gets the more eliminations through both games advancing. The same concept applies for the Losers Bracket, except those matches are only a single game.

The winners of the Winners Bracket and Losers Bracket then meet in the Grand Final, but the latter needs to win two separate matches (four games total) to be crowned champions, while the former needs only one.

In case of any ties, one additional game is played where the first duo to hit 10 kills is the winner, and if no one manages to get that many, the team that ends up with the more eliminations advances.

There's also this major rule in case Jailbreak in-game event occurs:

If a duo is fully eliminated and have no Gulag attempts left and the in-game event "Jailbreak" occurs. Upon re-deploying because of this event, the duo who was fully eliminated before this event was initiated in-game must immediately eliminate themselves. Players that have been re-deployed because of this CANNOT float around in their parachutes or accumulate or attempt to accumulate further eliminations. Doing so may result in a forfeit. Any eliminations accumulated by the eliminated team will not count.

To eliminate yourself upon re-deploy due to "Jailbreak" being activated, open your parachute and immediate cut the cord to your parachute. Doing this will cause your character to fall straight to the ground and eliminate yourself.

As for the prize breakdown, the $15,000 prize pool will be split between the top-four placing teams, with the winner receiving a whopping $7,000!