How to watch $110K CoD Vanguard Black Friday event: Streams, format, teams

Another huge Call of Duty Vanguard event is around the corner as the Black Friday Search & Save tournament comes boasting a $110,000 prize pool.

3v3 S&D-only format.

Top CDL pros expected to compete.

Although the next Call of Duty League season is still a while off, there’s been no lack of competition since Vanguard released on November 5.

Near-daily tournaments have kept pros busy and now, one of the biggest events is on the horizon. $110K is up for grabs in an S&D-only event and we’ve got the full rundown on all there is to know.

$110K CoD Vanguard Black Friday event: Streams & Schedule

The $110K CoD Vanguard Black Friday event is all set to be streamed live on the official eFuse Twitch channel. Expect the first lobbies to get underway from 3PM ET | 12PM PT on Friday, November 26.

As always with these Vanguard tournaments, it’s safe to expect just about every competitor to be streaming their own POV as well. While there’s no telling how long this particular bracket will last, expect a good few hours of action throughout the day.

$110K CoD Vanguard Black Friday event: Format

This $110K Vanguard event boasts a unique 3v3 format. Trios are all set to compete in an S&D-only bracket.

BEAT THE CROWD – Get ready for our $110,000 Black Friday Search & Save S&D Invitational 🎁💰 🕒 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

💣 3v3 #Vanguard S&D only

📺 https://t.co/EP1QnHf4LX Who’s looking for a spot!? 🛒 pic.twitter.com/7psbAFCmZ8 — eFuse.gg (@eFuse) November 22, 2021

There’s currently no telling how teams will be former, or whether we’ll see a mix of CDL and Warzone talent. We’re also yet to have confirmation on just how big this bracket will be.

We’ll keep you posted right here with more information as the Black Friday tournament draws near.

$110K CoD Vanguard Black Friday event: Players & Teams

Although this massive tournament is just days away, no teams have yet been locked in. Players are expressing their interest on social media but for now, no captains have been determined.

There’s no doubt we’ll see all of the usual CoD superstars joining this event though. Given the prize pool, expect to see the CDL’s top names competing alongside and against many of the most popular CoD streamers.