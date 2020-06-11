How to watch $100k Warzone Royal Ruckus: Streams, players, more

With Warzone tournaments being all the craze in the Call of Duty community of late, here's everything you need to know for the upcoming Royal Ruckus event, which will see $100,000 donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Dates

The tournament is taking place just after the launch of the new Season 4, which was delayed by a week but is now finally available.

The Warzone Royal Ruckus event will start on June 11, at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm BST. It will run until June 12, meaning it takes place across two days.

Stream

The details for the tournament's stream haven't been revealed yet, but it's fair to say we can expect to see it on Twitch, probably on a host of the competitors' channels. The tournament is sponsored by HyperX, D-Cave and Activision Blizzard, so it's likely the official channels will be providing gameplay clips and links to the event.

Prize Pool

As previously mentioned, the tournament will see $100,000 donated to the Equal Justice Initiative. The EJI is an American charity that seeks to combat injustice within the nation's legal system, offering representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted or cannot afford legal support.

Away from the donation being made to charity, the winning team will receive $30,000 to split between themselves (on top of the $100,000 charity donation).

Players

A number of the biggest sporting names in the world are getting involved in the Warzone Royal Ruckus. Two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will be playing, as will England cricketer Jofra Archer. Other sporting stars include:

Steve Aoki - DJ, music legend and part of Rogue ownership team

- DJ, music legend and part of Rogue ownership team Taylor Fritz - First tennis pro to invest in esports

- First tennis pro to invest in esports Landon Collins - Washington Redskins safety in the NFL

- Washington Redskins safety in the NFL Nicky Romero - DJ and music producer

Away from the world of real sports, a host of esports stars are getting involved. This includes Turner 'Tfue' Tenney, the Fortnite professional who has recently branched out into CoD's battle royale. Others include:

Wuskin - Pro CoD player for London Royal Ravens

- Pro CoD player for London Royal Ravens Skrapz - Pro CoD player for London Royal Ravens

- Pro CoD player for London Royal Ravens SypherPK - Pro Fortnite player and Twitch streamer

- Pro Fortnite player and Twitch streamer Huskerrs - Warzone World Record holder and Twitch streamer

- Warzone World Record holder and Twitch streamer DaisyMichelle - YouTube content creator

- YouTube content creator Tommey - Pro CoD player for Dallas Empire

- Pro CoD player for Dallas Empire NICKMERCS - Former CoD/Fortnite player and Twitch streamer

That rounds up everything we know about the Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament! With some of the world's biggest esports names competing, it's sure to be a blast for all involved, and raise a lot of money for a great cause.

Make sure you're ready to drop into the action at 10am PST on June 11!