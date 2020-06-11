How to watch $100k Warzone Royal Ruckus: Streams, players, more

With Warzone tournaments being all the craze in the Call of Duty community of late, here's everything you need to know for the upcoming Royal Ruckus event, which will see $100,000 donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.
Dates
The tournament is taking place just after the launch of the new Season 4, which was delayed by a week but is now finally available.
The Warzone Royal Ruckus event will start on June 11, at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm BST. It will run until June 12, meaning it takes place across two days.
Stream
The details for the tournament's stream haven't been revealed yet, but it's fair to say we can expect to see it on Twitch, probably on a host of the competitors' channels. The tournament is sponsored by HyperX, D-Cave and Activision Blizzard, so it's likely the official channels will be providing gameplay clips and links to the event.
Prize Pool
As previously mentioned, the tournament will see $100,000 donated to the Equal Justice Initiative. The EJI is an American charity that seeks to combat injustice within the nation's legal system, offering representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted or cannot afford legal support.
Away from the donation being made to charity, the winning team will receive $30,000 to split between themselves (on top of the $100,000 charity donation).
Players
A number of the biggest sporting names in the world are getting involved in the Warzone Royal Ruckus. Two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will be playing, as will England cricketer Jofra Archer. Other sporting stars include:
- Steve Aoki - DJ, music legend and part of Rogue ownership team
- Taylor Fritz - First tennis pro to invest in esports
- Landon Collins - Washington Redskins safety in the NFL
- Nicky Romero - DJ and music producer
Away from the world of real sports, a host of esports stars are getting involved. This includes Turner 'Tfue' Tenney, the Fortnite professional who has recently branched out into CoD's battle royale. Others include:
- Wuskin - Pro CoD player for London Royal Ravens
- Skrapz - Pro CoD player for London Royal Ravens
- SypherPK - Pro Fortnite player and Twitch streamer
- Huskerrs - Warzone World Record holder and Twitch streamer
- DaisyMichelle - YouTube content creator
- Tommey - Pro CoD player for Dallas Empire
- NICKMERCS - Former CoD/Fortnite player and Twitch streamer
That rounds up everything we know about the Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament! With some of the world's biggest esports names competing, it's sure to be a blast for all involved, and raise a lot of money for a great cause.
Make sure you're ready to drop into the action at 10am PST on June 11!