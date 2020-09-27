How to watch $100k Rokkr Royale Warzone tournament: Stream, schedule

Call of Duty League’s Minnesota Rokkr have their second Rokkr Royale, a massive Warzone tournament featuring many of the top streamers and pros set to battle it out for their share of the $100,000 prize pool. Here’s how you can catch the action live.

There has been plenty of competitive action so far on Warzone, as many of the top content creators have turned to Call of Duty’s battle royale, taking part in the different tournaments that have been hosted in recent months.

Advertisement

CDL team Minnesota Rokkr hosted the first the “Rokkr Royale” back in April, and are bringing it back with an increased prize pool and even more top streamers and Call of Duty pro players.

When does the Rokkr Royale tournament start?

Rokkr Royale's Warzone tournament is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, September 29 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Advertisement

Read More: How to have 10 perfect loadouts ready in Warzone

Minnesota Rokkr also announced that the tournament would span over two days, finishing up on September 30, giving viewers plenty of Warzone action to tune into.

🚨2 DAYS OF WARZONE 🚨



Watch your favorite @CODLeague pros, streamers and influencers drop in Verdansk for a shot at $100K



Tune In Tuesday, Sept 29th and Wednesday, Sept 30th at 12pmPT/2pmCT#RokkrRoyale | #LiveFromWarzone



Watch live ➡️https://t.co/maBktx5KJ5 pic.twitter.com/11OzDOuahk — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 22, 2020

How to watch Rokkr Royale Warzone tournament

Warzone fans will be able to watch their favorite streamers and pro players on Call of Duty's official Twitch channel, with the event to be hosted by Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez and commentary from CDL casters Lottie Van-Praag and Miles Ross.

Read More: Black Ops Zombies character reportedly seen in new Warzone screenshot

It is also likely that many of the streamers and pro players competing in the tournament will also be broadcasting their point-of-view, giving you plenty of ways to watch the event unfold.

Advertisement

Official Call of Duty Twitch stream

Who's playing in the Rokkr Royale?

While the full list of those competing in Minnesota Rokkr's Warzone event is yet to be released, some notable streamers and pros have already been confirmed.

With streamers like Tfue, Vikkstar, TimtheTatman, and more joining Call of Duty pros such as Formal, Attach, and Censor, the Rokkr Royale is shaping up to be an action-packed tournament already.

You can find the full list of players confirmed for the event below.

Advertisement

All players confirmed for Minnesota Rokkr's Warzone tournament