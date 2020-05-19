How to view your Modern Warfare & Warzone stats for PC, PS4, Xbox One

Stats provide an easy way to see if you’re improving in Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here’s an easy way to get a detailed overview so you can monitor your progress.

Modern Warfare’s Combat Record feature offers the bare essentials when it comes to understanding your progression. Want to know how you stack up on the leaderboards? Then the in-game features will suffice.

But if you’re looking to understand more about your gameplay than your kill-death ratio, then having more detailed stats is an essential tool to have in your arsenal.

Modern Warfare stats

To see your stats in more for Modern Warfare, head to popular tracking website COD Tracker.

Call of Duty Tracker provides a seemingly endless stream of stats, which allows you to get a much better understanding of how you're playing. Ever wondered what lies behind your K/D ratio? Or a more in-depth breakdown of your stats by game mode? All of that (and more) is available.

After plugging in your platform’s gamertag or Activision ID, you’re greeted with an overview of your stats, which gives you the option to interact with each one of the available stats and see how you stack up against the very top in the world.

Read more: Major flaws with Modern Warfare controller aim exposed after patch

From your average lifespan to your score per minute, all of this info can help you understand what the numbers say about your playstyle.

Recent matches

If you’re looking to delve a little deeper into the numbers, the first port of call might be to look at your recent matches to see where you went right/wrong. But with limited stats available in-game, how do you begin to develop patterns without reference?

The dedicated ‘matches’ section under your alias has a detailed breakdown of your most recent matches. At a glance, you can see an overview of each game, with all of the necessary stats there at your disposal.

While that is beneficial to notice patterns, this is just the tip of the iceberg. If you really want to dig a little deeper, you can do so by clicking on any of the games and opening up a plethora of stats.

From painting the picture about your effectiveness around the objective to weapon-specific stats, each game has an in-depth overview available for you to learn from.

Modes

If you think one of the game modes in your rotation are particularly lagging behind the rest, you can also explore your previous match stats, filtered by game mode. With all of the mode-specific stats are your fingertips, you’ll easily be able to pinpoint any weaknesses and round-out your game!

Weapons & killstreaks

Caught between running either the M4A1 or the Grau? Wondering which killstreak is the most useful in the server? The detailed weapons and killstreaks tab will let you know exactly what works for you. Making an informed decision about what you take into the battlefield will always reflect in your performance.

Warzone stats

Warzone is where Call of Duty tracker comes into its own. Filled to the brim with helpful stats that you wouldn’t otherwise get from the in-game options, there are two tabs available — one for the Battle Royale mode, and another for the newly named Blood Money mode.

Battle Royale

The Battle Royale tab will show you everything from your number of top 25 finishes, all the way down to the number of kills and score that you’ve managed to rack up throughout your career.

One handy piece of info here is the number of Contracts that you use. As one of the easier ways to earn stacks of cash in Verdansk, effectively using the Contracts can be an important determinant in the outcome of your match.

Blood Money

Previously known as Plunder, Blood Money offers players a faster spin on the highly tactical gameplay that often accompanies Warzone’s BR game mode. With that in mind, it's also worth making sure you’re ticking the right boxes.

Cash is king in Blood Money, so keeping tabs on just how much you manage to accrue (alongside other relevant stats) is an important way of learning whether your strategies are paying off. With a number of strategies to gather cash in Blood Money, it’s important to keep track of this metric to make sure you’re going about things in the right way.

So there you have it, Call of Duty Tracker offers a wide range of stats — giving you a seemingly endless option of being to track your progress and improve!