How to use Overkill in Black Ops 6

Equipping Overkill in Black Ops 6 is simple, but it comes at the cost of missing out on other benefits.

Black Ops 6 brings back Wildcards, which appeared in several previous Call of Duty titles. Wildcards are a create-a-class feature that allows players to equip one special ability per loadout.

The BO6 beta featured two different Wildcards: Overkill and Perk Greed. Overkill adds a second primary weapon to loadouts, while Perk Greed adds a fourth Perk. Treyarch confirmed that there will be more Wildcards at launch but did not reveal what the team has up its sleeve.

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump right into what players have to do to use Overkill.

Overkill Wildcard explained

Activision

To equip Overkill in Black Ops 6, you’ll only need to go into the Wildcard slot and select which Wildcard you would like to use.

As previously mentioned, there are only two currently available. However, the second beta weekend introduces Gunfighter, which grants three extra attachments for your primary weapon.

Article continues after ad

How does it compare to other perks?

So far in the beta, many players have opted to use Perk Greed because of Combat Specialties, which award a bonus for using three Perks from the same category.

Article continues after ad

For example, if you equip three red Perks, Enforcer grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration rate after getting a kill. So it makes sense to take advantage of that benefit.

Overkill will also have some Gunfighter since attachments in Black Ops 6 mostly only have benefits and fewer cons than previous series entries.

Despite that, we still expect Overkill to be a great Wildcard choice, as using two primary weapons is always better than one.

Article continues after ad

Based on every weapon we have seen, a great one-two punch with Overkill will be the Jackal PDW SMG and AMES 85 AR.

For more ideas on which weapons to use with this wildcard, check out our Black Ops 6 weapon tier list.