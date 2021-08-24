How to unlock Warzone’s RAAL MG – A simple guide

Warzone and Modern Warfare has a ton of weapons for players to try out, but there’s a new LMG on the block for players to try out. Here, we’re going to show you how to unlock Warzone’s RAAL MG.

Call of Duty has been getting a lot of attraction over recent weeks, with the full reveal of Call of Duty Vanguard now out in the open, there’s a lot to be excited about in the coming months.

But, Warzone and Modern Warfare is still among one of the best performing games in the last couple of years, and they’ve consistently added new weapons for players to check out.

Advertisement

We’re going to run over how to unlock the new RAAL LMG within CoD Warzone.

How to unlock the RAAL LMG in Warzone

Players eager to unlock this new weapon will not have too much trouble, as like any new weapon within Modern Warfare and Warzone, players will need to dive into multiplayer first.

Read More: Best Kar98k Warzone loadout

The challenge players will need to complete is that they’ll have to “Get 5 kills in 7 different matches while using LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic.”

This isn’t too hard at first glance, as you’ll simply need to load into a match, get one kill, back out, and do it all over again. This may take some time, but it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

Advertisement

This new weapon joins the likes of recently released weapons such as the CX-9 who are among late joiners to the already stacked amount of guns within Modern Warfare and Warzone.

With Call of Duty Vanguard releasing in just a few short months, we’ll have to wait and see how popular this new LMG is among players/streamers.