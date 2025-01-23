How to unlock TR2 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Every season brings a number of new guns and weapons to Call of Duty, and Season 2 of Black Ops 6 x Warzone is no different. One of the new weapons arriving this season is the TR2, and it could be a game-changer. Here’s how to unlock it.

The TR2 is one of four guns arriving at the launch of Season 2, and may be one of the most interesting weapons that have been added to the game so far.

First things first, though, you have to actually unlock it, and with so many new guns arriving at the start of the season, you’re going to need to get your grind on to grab them all as quickly as possible.

Here’s how to get the TR2.

How to get TR2

To unlock the TR2 Marksman Rifle, you have to complete the Shadow Hunt event that takes place from February 13-20.

This will require completing a number of yet-unspecified challenges, which will in turn return seven rewards. These include the TR2 and a Tanto .22 SMG blueprint among others. While said challenges are not yet available, we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the information is available.

Activision Season 2 is bringing a lot of fresh new content to Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

The TR2 is a semi-auto Marksman Rifle that features best-in-class handling and a decent rate of fire, making it “ideal for fast-moving sharpshooters seeking to combine mobility with precision and power.”

The weapon excels at medium and long ranges, though it might get beat out at short range. With a 20-round standard magazine, there will be enough bullets to take down a few opponents in multiplayer, though you’ll definitely need an Extended Mag in Warzone.

There are three other guns arriving in Season 2, including the iconic PPSh-41 SMG, Cypher 091 assault rifle, and the Feng 82 LMG, more than enough to keep you focused on your camo grind.

We’re also getting a remastered Grind map from Black Ops 2, as well as four other completely original multiplayer maps, keeping things fresh.