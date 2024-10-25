How to unlock the Terminus Easter Egg song in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies may have a great soundtrack already, but nothing is better than an Easter Egg song by legendary Kevin Sherwood. All you need to do is unlock it on the Terminus map – but that’s easier said than done.

Easter Egg songs are a pivotal aspect of Call of Duty Zombie maps, and Terminus is no different, bringing a great new song called ‘Can You Hear Me Come In’ by Kevin Sherwood. However, as it goes with Easter Egg songs, you’ll need to work hard to unlock it, and no clues are given regarding how to get it.

So, we’ve hunted high and low and found the Easter Egg through three Mr Peaks-themed headsets scattered around Terminus. Here’s how to unlock that song, where to find those headsets, and what you need to do when you locate them.

Where to find all Mr Peaks-themed headsets

As previously mentioned, to unlock the Terminus Easter Egg song , you need to unlock three different Mr Peaks-themed headsets. Thankfully, the order in which you complete this doesn’t matter.

However, they do appear in order of you turning the power on and getting Pack-a-Punch, so we’ve listed them in order of location, below.

Headset 1 – Engineering











From your first spawn point, head over to the first AMP generator and activate it. Go down and through the door on your left. Head down the stairs and go through the door on the right. Go down the stairs and look for barrels on your right, marked by a lantern. On the table are the headphones, press and hold X (Xbox), or Square (PS5) to interact.

Headset 2 – Bio Lab

















From Engineering, follow the purple arrows through the door. Activate the second AMP generator. Continue following the purple arrow up the stairs and through the building. Head through the door outside and go down the rocky path down the right side. Open the rocky blockage and head inside the Sea Caves. Follow the path, past Speed Cola and to the door pointed at by the purple arrow. Head left and follow the platform into the first large building. The headset is on the cabinet under the tv screen, press and hold X or the respective button to interact.

Headset 3 – Mining Tunnels









From the Bio Lab room, head left through the door and follow it until you see a door, open this. Head down the right-hand side of the mines until you see PHD Flopper. To the right (left of the tunnel you just came from) are some barrels with a lantern. The last headset is on here. Press and hold X or the respective button to interact.

With that, the song should begin playing. If you’re having an issue with it working, head back through the headsets and ensure you’re pressing and holding X, the interact option won’t come up, but it’s still vital to do.

So, that’s how to unlock the Terminus song Easter Egg. While working through the unlock process, be sure to check out how to activate Pack-a-Punch too, so you can stay fighting long enough to hear the song. Or, for more Easter Eggs, take a look at the bank vault mystery of Liberty Falls.