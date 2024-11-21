How to unlock Sirin 9mm in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Black Ops 6 and Warzone‘s Hit List event is live, and it’s brought the fully automatic Sirin 9mm secondary weapon to unlock in multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale.

Two brand-new weapons, the Krig C and Saug, arrived with the Season 1 Battle Pass with more scheduled for the mid-season update but before then, the Hit List event has added the Sirin 9mm and Power Drill Melee Weapon to unlock.

Here’s how to unlock the Sirin 9mm in BO6 and Warzone.

How to get Sirin 9mm in Warzone and BO6

The Sirin 9mm is unlocked through the Hit List event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, where the community needs to collect 25 billion skulls before the event ends on December 4.

Skulls are acquired through eliminations, but different modes reward a different number of skulls. Here’s how it works:

Multiplayer: 1 skull per elimination.

1 skull per elimination. Zombies: 1 skull every 5 eliminations.

1 skull every 5 eliminations. Warzone: 5 skulls per elimination.

Dexerto / Activision

While your individual eliminations will only be a drop in the ocean toward the total, you can grind out the personal reward page for a Loading Screen, Calling Card, Emblem, Weapon Charm, and the Power Drill Melee Weapon by collecting 1,000 skulls. It’ll mostly be a waiting game as the community racks up the 25 billion skulls to unlock it.

It sounds worth the wait though. Although acting like an SMG, the Sirin is actually a secondary weapon under the new “Special” category. Fully automatic with a slow fire rate, the devs said it should be accurate up to the mid-range.

You can equip an Optic, Muzzle, Barrel, Underbarrel, and Magazine to improve its recoil control and damage range, so it sounds like a great secondary choice in battle royale until you can find a full-fledged SMG to take its place – removing the need for Overkill.

How the Sirin changes the meta remains to be seen but in the meantime, you can check out the best overall guns in Warzone and Black Ops 6.