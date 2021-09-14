How to unlock Rat-A-Tat Assault Rifle Blueprint in CoD Vanguard & Warzone

With CoD Vanguard fast approaching, the first exclusive reward is already upon us. Players can get their hands on the Rat-A-Tat Assault Rifle Blueprint early for later use in both multiplayer and Warzone.

While Vanguard may still be a ways off from its full release, early rewards are already up for grabs. The first of its kind Rat-A-Tat Blueprint will give you a powerful Assault Rifle build to use from day one when the new Sledgehammer Games title launches.

Not only that, but the unique unlock will also carry over to Warzone, as every Blueprint does. But how exactly can you claim this early reward for yourself? It turns out, the process is extremely simple.

Here’s how you can grab the Rat-A-Tat Blueprint right away.

How to unlock Rat-A-Tat Blueprint

Unlocking the Rat-A-Tat Assault Rifle Blueprint is as easy as playing Vanguard. After you’ve downloaded and installed the Vanguard Beta, all you have to do is level up.

Playing any game mode across any map will see the XP pile up in no time. Just climb through the ranks to level 20 and the exclusive weapon Blueprint will be all yours.

This has to be done before the Vanguard Beta comes to an end, however. So be sure to get your games in and reach level 20 between September 16-20.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that once the Beta winds down, this Blueprint will likely be locked away forever. Once Vanguard hits store shelves, there may be no way to claim the Rat-A-Tat Assault Rifle if you skipped the Beta.

Download and install the CoD Vanguard Beta on any platform. Sign in with your Activision account. Play enough games to reach level 20. Wait until Vanguard launches on November 5 to start using the Rat-A-Tat Blueprint.

Play the Vanguard Beta – reach level 20, and get the "Rat-A-Tat" Blueprint to use in game at launch. pic.twitter.com/yUQluxG8ji — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 7, 2021

While you won’t be able to use the Rat-A-Tat Assault Rifle in the Beta itself, you’ll have it ready to go as soon as you boot up the full version of Vanguard. When November 5 comes around, you’ll have a beastly weapon kitted out with some top-tier attachments right out of the gate.

Not the only reward available in the Beta, however, players can also get their hands on an exclusive Vanguard Operator in CoD Mobile.