How to unlock the Push Dagger Melee Weapon in Warzone & Vanguard Season 4

Warzone & Vanguard Season 4 is set to introduce the new Push Dagger, a brand new Melee Weapon for players to check out. While small and nimble, this dagger will be a must-have for players who like the silent but deadly approach.

Season 4 of Warzone and Vanguard is shaping up to bring a bunch of fresh content to both games. The fan-favorite gun-game mode is coming back and hopefully, better than ever. There’s also the new Fortune’s Keep map coming to the battle royale, and of course, the much-anticipated return of Shi No Numa in Vanguard Zombies.

With the new Season also comes some brand new weapons for players to test out and even master. For the latest patch cycle, new weapons have been announced.

There is the heavy-hitting UGM-8 LMG, the smaller and more nimble Marco 5 SMG, the reliable and accurate Vargo-S, and lastly, a brand new melee weapon in the Push Dagger.

New weapons in Season 4: Marco 5 SMG (Launch)

UGM-8 LMG (Launch)

Push Dagger (Launch Window)

New weapons in Season 4: Marco 5 SMG (Launch)

UGM-8 LMG (Launch)

Push Dagger (Launch Window)

Vargo-S (In-Season)

The announcement blog post describes the dagger as “a blade with a T-shaped grip that allows for increased push power.” The developers then went on to say that the blade is “easily concealable and deadly in CQC.”

As mentioned in the post, this dagger is shaping up to be a great addition for close quarters and of course, useful for silent takedowns and moments that require quick and efficient stealth maneuvers. For those wanting to get their hands on the Push Dagger, here’s a breakdown of how you’ll be able to do so.

How to unlock the Push Dagger in Warzone & Vanguard

The Push Dagger can be unlocked in three different ways. First up, there are two different challenges players can tackle in order to unlock the Push Dagger.

The first challenge is multiplayer-focused and requires players to get 5 melee kills with a primary weapon in a single match 15 times. For this multiplayer challenge, there are of course a number of ways it can be completed.

However, the recommended tactic is to use the Bayonet attachment on a primary weapon or the Fast Melee Perk. This is the best way to complete the challenge as quickly as possible.

The second option is a Zombies-centered one. To complete this challenge, players must get 100 kills with a melee weapon while shrouded by their Aether Shroud. Similarly to the multiplayer challenge, there are many ways to go about getting these kills.

The announcement blog post did hint that Shi No Numa’s return could be one of the best places to grind this challenge out, with “interiors that could trap you with the undead often a great way to get kills.”

Thankfully, you’ll only have to complete one of the two in order to get your hands on the new melee weapon.

Of course, there is also an option to purchase the new weapon if completing either of these challenges doesn’t pique your interest. The Push Dagger will be made available for purchase in a Store Bundle that will most likely be announced when Season 4 drops.