Black Ops 6 Season 2 brings a brand-new Zombies map, The Tomb, but it wouldn’t be a new season without new weapons to unlock, and the PPSh-41 debuts in Warzone and multiplayer.

Treyarch confirmed a classic Zombies weapon would arrive in Season 2 alongside The Tomb map, so it was between the MP40 and PPSh-41, but it turned out to be the PPSh-41. A deadly choice in both multiplayer and Zombies, it’s set to dominate the close range when it goes live.

You’ll be able to unlock it when Season 2 goes live on January 28, so here’s everything you need to know.

How to unlock the PPSh-41 SMG in Warzone & BO6

The PPSh-41 is unlocked by completing Page 6 in the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. It’s completely free to unlock, you simply have to earn enough XP to reach the page. If you miss it during Season 2, you can go back and unlock it through the Armory.

The Season 2 Battle Pass goes live on Tuesday, January 28, so make sure you’ve completed Season 1’s before it disappears.

The PPSh-41 is a classic Call of Duty weapon, appearing in every WW2-era game as well as Black Ops 3 and Black Ops Cold War. It looks to be a meta at close range, boasting a fast fire rate with “impressive damage.”

You’ll probably need to stay at close range though, as the devs said it has “unpredictable recoil.” Stick to close-range areas in multiplayer and if you’re playing Warzone, you could pair it with the Cypher 091 or Feng 82 which also arrive in Season 2. Plus, the TR2, better known as the FAL, will be unlockable through an event.

Warzone Season 2 will be lighter on content than usual as the devs are prioritizing gameplay tuning, quality of life, bugs, and of course, anti-cheat. Season 2 brings updates to the kernel-level driver with more changes coming in Season 3.