How to unlock Obsidian camo in Modern Warfare & Warzone: tips & tricks

Infinity Ward have added a new weapon mastery camo called 'Obsidian' in Modern Warfare, and we've got everything you need to know when trying to unlock it.

Mastery camos have always had a strong allure in Call of Duty multiplayer over the years, mainly due to the fact that they are usually difficult to unlock and are therefore rare to find.

Modern Warfare was released with one such camo, called Damascus, and now developers Infinity Ward have debuted a second one via the massive update that went live on April 28.

Called Obsidian, this new design features a very dark color scheme reminiscent of its namesake - the naturally-occurring volcanic glass formed by hot lava.

The jury is still out as to whether the player-base likes the way it looks; some are not so pleased, considering all the attention and anticipation that had been built in the weeks prior to its release.

That said, this is what Infinity Ward have come up with, so for those interested in unlocking it, we've got all the details below.

How to unlock Obsidian weapon camo

The good news is that you do not need Platinum or Damascus to unlock Obsidian. However, you will need to already have Gold on the weapons that you want to get the new camo for.

Once you have Gold unlocked, you will need to get a certain number of eliminations per match; the exact amount of kills depends on the category of gun you're using.

Assault Rifles: 15 kills in a match 200 times

SMGs: 15 kills in a match 150 times

Shotguns: 15 kills in a match 150 times

LMGs: 15 kills in a match 150 times

Marksman Rifles: 15 kills in a match 125 times

Sniper Rifles: 15 kills in a match 125 times

Riot Shield: 750 kills total

Pistols: 15 kills in a match 100 times

Launchers: Destroy vehicles or killstreaks 100 times RPG-7 only: 5 kills in a match 150 times

Combat Knife: 10 kills in a match 125 times

Tips and tricks for unlocking Obsidian

While the process for unlocking Obsidian is undoubtedly lengthy, there are some ways you can speed it up, so be sure to keep this in mind for the next time you load into multiplayer.

The kills you get in a match stack, so you can get credit for completing a challenge multiple times in a single game. For example, if you get 45 kills with an AR in one match, you will get credit for having done that challenge three times.

Smaller maps are ideal for getting lots of kills, so you should take advantage of Infinity Ward bringing back the Shoot the Ship 24/7 playlist. One long game of Domination or Hardpoint on Shipment could get you 4-5 ticks for your gun - and probably some easy kills with the RPG-7.

For some of the weapons that are harder to kill with, like pistols, you might want to get those done in Hardcore, since that'll give you a much better opportunity to stack a lot more kills with weaker guns.

Fore more information about the major update that added Obsidian, make sure to check out the Modern Warfare & Warzone April 28 patch notes.