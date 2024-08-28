How to unlock new secret Spilled Beans camo across Warzone & MW3

A new Spilled Beans weapon camo has been turning heads in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Here’s how to get the secret cosmetic that flew under the radar with the Season 5 Reloaded update.

With each new seasonal update in CoD comes a raft of new content. Be it new maps, game modes, events, and plenty more in-between, there’s a ton to keep players hooked in for another few weeks.

Every now and then, however, some surprises often slip through the cracks. While extensive patch notes keep players informed of the biggest changes, once in a while, devs do like to throw in a little surprise.

That’s exactly what happened with the Season 5 Reloaded update as players have now been wreaking havoc with a delicious-looking bean-covered weapon skin. Here’s how you can nab it for yourself.

How to get the Spilled Beans secret camo in Warzone & MW3

Unlocking the spilled Beans camo is a simple matter of winning a match of Supreme Resurgence in Warzone. That’s all there is to it, just a single win and you and your teammates will all earn the secret cosmetic.

Activision The Spilled Beans camo is certainly something.

Supreme Resurgence returned as part of the Season 5 Reloaded update, though this surprising reward wasn’t mentioned anywhere.

Experienced players will remember this unique mode from 2021-2022’s Vanguard era in the hit CoD Battle Royale, as Supreme Resurgence hams up the fast-paced respawn mode with rare Blueprints scattered across the ground.

All you have to do now is be the last team standing with all your high-tier loot in order to unlock the Spilled Beans camo. It is worth noting, however, while this camo does carry across to multiplayer in MW3, there’s currently no way to unlock it in the multiplayer component directly. You have to have Warzone installed and play in the Supreme Resurgence mode.

As we get closer to the launch of Black Ops 6, with its Beta now in focus, this marks one of the last cosmetics exclusive to the MW3-era. There’s already plenty to unlock for the 2024 release, however, so be sure to brush up here.