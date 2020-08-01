How to unlock new Katana operator skill in CoD Mobile

The new Katana operator skill is now live in Call of Duty Mobile, but how do you get your hands on it? Here is everything you need to know.

Call of Duty Mobile takes some of the biggest fan-favorite aspects about previous CoD games and puts them all under one umbrella. Throughout the different seasons, players have been able to unlock new weapons, new equipment, and cosmetics to stand out from the crowd.

On July 29, the CoD Mobile devs launched their Days of Summer event – adding plenty of new skins and content for players to enjoy. One of those new additions was the Katana operator skill.

Just like other operator skills such as the Purifier, War Machine, and Tempest, the Katana can be added to any loadout, but you’ll have to unlock it first.

How to unlock the Katana skill in CoD Mobile

To get your hands on the Katana operator skill, you’ll have to tick off 10 challenges that differ in difficulty. Some just require you to play through different matches, others are about logging in, and some focus on getting operator skill kills.

Now, the challenges aren’t hidden or secret in any manner, they’re all grouped under the Katana Kill challenge name in the featured event tab.

You can check out the full list of challenges below:

Advertisement

Play 10 Frontline Matches.

Occupy Point 10 Times in Hardpoint Matches.

Play 8 Domination Matches.

Play 10 MP Matches with Friends.

Place First of MVP in 4 MP Matches.

Play 30 TDM Matches.

Kill 5 enemies with Operator skills.

Play 3 Gulag Gunfight Matches.

Cumulative Login for 5 days.

Kill 5 Enemies with DR-H in any mode.

So, the challenges might seem easy enough to some players, but you don’t have all that long to unlock the new operator skill as it on a timer.

The skill and challenges are only available until August 7, so you will have to act fast. If you manage to unlock it, though, you will be pretty deadly on the battlefield.