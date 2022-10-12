How to unlock Modern Warfare 2’s Red Team 141 Ghost Operator in CoD Mobile

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

A unique Modern Warfare 2-themed Ghost Operator Skin is on the way to CoD Mobile, as the iconic figure dons his Red Team 141 attire, and here’s how you can unlock it right away.

Keeping the annual crossover trend alive, this year’s new Call of Duty release is set to branch out into handheld territory with a unique Operator Skin. To celebrate the launch of Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, a new version of Ghost is set to debut in CoD Mobile.

While far from the first skin for the immensely popular character, who first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, this new variant lets players rock his latest getup, as seen in the upcoming 2022 title.

You won’t be able to grab this limited-time skin in-game though. So if you’re looking to claim it for yourself, here’s how it’s done.

Activision Ghost is the first Modern Warfare 2 skin to make the leap over to CoD Mobile.

How to unlock Red Team 141 Ghost Operator Skin in CoD Mobile

For the time being, there’s only one way in which to claim the Red Team 141 Ghost skin in CoD Mobile. There aren’t any game challenges, there’s no limited-time event, instead, it’s a matter of purchasing Modern Warfare 2.

By preordering Modern Warfare 2, specifically the premium Vault Edition, you’ll have access to this exclusive cosmetic. It’s worth noting, however, the Vault Edition will set you back $109.99 USD, an extra 39.99 on top of the standard edition price.

If you’re committed, it’s then just a matter of linking your Activision account in CoD Mobile and awaiting Modern Warfare 2’s full release on October 28. Unlike in previous years, this new crossover skin won’t be accessible until Modern Warfare 2 itself hits store shelves.

Below is a step-by-step breakdown of the process to follow:

Preorder the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2. Link your Activision account in CoD Mobile. Wait until Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28. Check your in-game mailbox in CoD Mobile to redeem the Red Team 141 Ghost skin code. Redeem your code here. Check back in your mailbox to unlock the Ghost skin.

Activision The Red Team 141 Ghost Operator Skin is tied to Modern Warfare 2 preorders.

So that’s all there is to it. Follow the steps above and you’ll be running around as this new version of Ghost in no time.

For now, it remains the only Modern Warfare 2 cosmetic in CoD Mobile, but that could change soon after launch so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any further Operators set to make the jump across.