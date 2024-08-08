How to unlock JAK Slash in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Slash is now available in MW3 and Warzone, providing a new underbarrel attachment that players can unlock to give their weapons more utility.

Following on from the JAK Widemouth Barrel and JAK Cataclysm, the JAK Slash is the third Aftermarket Part added in Season 5.

While the others were conversion kits that fundamentally changed their respective weapons, this is instead an underbarrel attachment that can be used on most primary guns. That includes assault rifles, battle rifles, LMGs, Marksman Rifles, and even some Sniper Rifles.

When equipped, it converts gun melee attacks into knife swings, similar to when a Throwing Knife is used. Also, this attachment boosts key mobility stats like sprint speed and movement speed, making it truly unique and perfect for fast-paced playstyles.

How to get the JAK Slash underbarrel attachment

The JAK Slash is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 5, Week 3. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Slash, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on most primary weapons in the underbarrel attachment section of the gunsmith. Unlike most other AMPs, the JAK Slash does not require a gun to be fully leveled before it can be equipped.

Dexerto The JAK Slash is a reward for completing Season 5 Week 3’s challenges.

All Season 5 Week 3 Challenges

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 25 Operator Hipfire Kills Get 100 Point Blank Kills with a weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the north-west region Get 20 Operator Kills with silenced weapons or Throwing Knives Get 50 Kills with silenced weapons or Throwing Knives In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator Kills in the southern region Get 10 Operator Hipfire Kills with battle rifles Get 100 Hipfire Kills with battle rifles In Warzone, get 15 Operator Kills in the eastern region Get 15 Operator Kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active Get 30 Mercenary Kills with a marksman rifle In Warzone, get 15 Operator Kills in the central region Get 30 Operator Kills shortly after sprinting with SMGs Get 300 Critical Kills with an SMG In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times Get 10 Operator Kills with the gun-butt of a weapon Get 75 Kills with the gun-butt of a weapon In Warzone, complete 15 contracts Get 8 Operator Kills with an underbarrel lethal attachment equipped to a weapon Get 250 Kills with a Pach-A-Punched weapon In Warzone, open 75 loot caches

