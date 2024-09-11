How to unlock JAK Devastators in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Devastators is a conversion kit for the Reclaimer 18 in MW3 and Warzone that makes the shotgun akimbo, letting you wield two at the same time.

Back in the day, akimbo shotguns were the norm in Call of Duty, with the infamous Model 1887 – which returned as the JAK Wardens – dominating multiplayer. However, they haven’t been as common in newer entities, likely because soldiers aren’t exactly dual-wielding shotguns in the real world.

However, this aftermarket part isn’t held back by reality, offering a duel wield conversion for this year’s rendition of the SPAS-12. These are described as providing a “mobile artillery barrage” where “destruction is maximized” at the cost of accuracy and recoil control.

Before you can use the JAK Devastators on your loadouts, you’ll first need to unlock them, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to get JAK Devastators conversion kit

The JAK Devastators are unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 5, Week 8. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the Aftermarket Part, it can be equipped on the Reclaimer 18 in the gunsmith’s Conversion Kit attachment slot. However, you’ll first need to reach Level 15 on the MW3 shotgun to do so.

All Season 5 Week 8 Challenges

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 20 Operator Akimbo Kills Get 150 Akimbo Kills In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region Get 10 Operator Headshot Kills using pistols or SMGs Get 250 Critical Kills with a pistol In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region Get 5 Kills against operators who are blinded or stunned with SMGs Get 50 Mercenary Kills with a SMG In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region Get 2 Operator Clean Kills in one life two times Get 10 Kills without being hit 30 times In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region Get 10 Operator Kills after reloading with assault rifles Get 100 Kills after reloading with assault rifles In Warzone, place on the top 10 three times Get 15 Operator Kills while aiming down sights with a shotgun Get 200 Kills while aiming down sights with a shotgun In Warzone, complete 10 contracts Get 8 Operator Clean Kills with marksman rifles or sniper rifles Get 10 Zombie Kills without taking damage twenty times with marksman rifles or sniper rifles In Warzone, get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists

