How to unlock JAK Deathmarch in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Deathmarch is available as a conversion kit for the BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone, making the sci-fi assault rifle even more futuristic.

When equipped, the JAK Deathmarch turns the BAL-27 into an energy burst gun with a short charge-up time. If you are familiar with Fusion Rifles in Destiny, this Aftermarket Part is the closest thing Call of Duty has ever gotten to them.

It’s pretty good too, offering a fast time to kill in multiplayer and a competitive one in Warzone. However, its potential as a meta contender is dampened by the gun’s slow handling, high recoil, and unforgiving damage, with just one missed shot costing you dearly.

Even though it isn’t meta, the JAK Deathmarch is still a fun and unique attachment that brings something entirely new to the franchise. Here’s how to unlock it, so you can start using the conversion kit as soon as possible.

How to get JAK Deathmarch conversion kit

The JAK Deathmarch is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 5, Week 6. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Deathmarch, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the BAL-27 in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach Level 19 on the MW3 assault rifle.

All Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

Complete any five of the following challenges to get the JAK Deathmarch:

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 30 Operator Assists Complete 10 contracts In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, loot 20 Caches in the North region Get 25 Operator Kills while sliding or crouched Get 250 Critical Kills with a shotgun In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, loot 20 Caches in the West region Get 15 Operator Kills with a recommended assault rifle of battle rifle Get 300 Kills with a recommended assault rifle or battle rifle In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, loot 20 Caches in the East region GEt 3 Operator Hipfire Double Kills with shotguns Get 500 Fire Damage Kills with a shotgun In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, loot 20 Caches in the South region Get 25 Operator Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles Get 100 Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times. Get 25 Operator Kills with a weapon set to burst fire mode Get 150 Kills with a weapon set to burst fire mode In Warzone, complete 15 contracts. EMP 10 operators or killstreaks Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a shotgun In Warzone, get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists

