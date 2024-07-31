How to unlock JAK Cataclysm conversion kit in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Cataclysm transforms the RPK from an LMG to a .50 Cal sniper rifle and has all of the characteristics of a meta weapon in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Warzone.

Conversion kits have worked wonders on a few weapons that previously struggled to get any use. Thanks to the JAK Patriot conversion kit, the M16 went from one of MW3’s worst ARs into one of the title’s best thanks to full-auto fire capability.

Meanwhile, the JAK Revenger kit transformed the BP50 from an underused and disappointing AR into an SMG capable of competing with any top short-range meta weapon.

Sledgehammer Games also struck gold with the JAK Raven kit. Although the MCW is a solid AR, it shines even brighter as a fast-firing SMG. Similarly, the RPK has always been a good weapon, but the new JAK Cataclysm conversion kit elevates the LMG to another level.

How to unlock the JAK Cataclysm conversion kit

Unlock the JAK by completing five weekly challenges from Season 5, Week 2. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Cataclysm, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the RPK in the conversion kit attachment slot. To unlock the conversion kit slot players first need to reach Level 19 on the hard-hitting LMG.

All Season 5 Week 2 Challenges

Complete any five of the following challenges to unlock the JAK Cataclysm conversion kit

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 35 operator kills while aiming down sights Get 300 kills while aiming down sights In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the north-west region Get 25 operator kills with any scope equipped to a weapon Get 150 kills with a scoped weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the southern region Get 2 operator kills with 1 magazine 10 times Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched LMG In Warzone, place in the top 10 7 times Get 5 operator kills while holding your breath with a sniper rifle Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a sniper rifle In Warzone, get 7 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon Get 20 operator kills with a silenced assault rifle Get 100 kills with a suppressed assault rifle In Warzone, open 30 loot caches in the eastern region Get 15 operator headshot kills with marksman rifles or sniper rifles Gett 200 kills with a sniper or marksman rifle In Warzone, open 30 loot caches in the central region Get 15 operator kills with an LMG equipped with 5 attachments Get 75 kills with an LMG using 5 attachments In Warzone, complete 20 contracts

