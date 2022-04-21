How to unlock Ice Axe Melee Weapon in Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded

After weeks of anticipation, the Ice Axe Melee Weapon has finally arrived in CoD Vanguard at the tail end of Season 2 Reloaded and we’ve got the full rundown on how to unlock it.

When Season 2 was first unveiled back in February, the Ice Axe Melee Weapon could be seen clear as day in the promotional roadmap. Despite nine weeks then flying by, developers remained silent on this mysterious addition.

Even with Season 2 Reloaded in the rearview mirror and Season 3 stealing the spotlight, nothing changed until the very last minute. In a surprise April 20 update, the Ice Axe Melee Weapon finally appeared.

If you’re looking to get your hands on this long-teased weapon, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a full guide on how to unlock the Ice Axe Melee Weapon.

How to unlock Ice Axe Melee Weapon in CoD Vanguard

Players have two options when it comes to unlocking the Ice Axe Melee Weapon in CoD Vanguard. The first is through regular multiplayer, while the second is through Vanguard’s unique Zombies mode.

If multiplayer is more your speed, your job is to get 3 Throwing Knife kills in a single match 15 times.

While these are often insta-kills up close, it’s sure to be one of the more time-consuming challenges to date. We recommend dropping into hardcore playlists just to guarantee a kill if your throw is on target.

If you prefer fighting the undead, your task is to kill 50 Sturmkrieger enemies with a Melee Weapon in Vanguard Zombies.

Sturmkriegers are the biggest foes with miniguns so getting up close may prove challenging. It’s well worth damaging these targets with standard guns first, then rushing in for one final tap with your chosen Melee Weapon

For the time being, the Ice Axe Melee Weapon is not available in Warzone. This should soon change, however, as Vanguard exclusives often make their way to the battle royale in just a matter of weeks.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as and when that happens. It’s safe bet the Ice Axe Melee Weapon will arrive in Warzone Pacific Season 3 though, so keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks.