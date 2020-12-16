Logo
How to unlock Hazardous Krig 6 blueprint in Warzone Season 1 update

Published: 16/Dec/2020 11:24

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Warzone Season 1

The new Rebirth Island map has provided Warzone players with a set of challenges to complete for various rewards and unlocks. Here’s how you can get your hands on the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprint.

Season 1 of Warzone has finally arrived and players are dropping into the new Rebirth Island map as we speak. Luckily for us, Treyarch has added a few incentives to take part in the action and jump into the new map.

Players can unlock rewards through completing in-game challenges exclusive to Rebirth Island. These rewards include the ‘Noxious’ RPD and the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprints.

Treyarch/Activision
The new Rebirth Island map has not replaced Verdansk, players can choose between the two.

How to get the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprint

In order to unlock the ‘Hazardous’ Krig, you’ll need to complete all 16 of the in-game Rebirth Island challenges. Don’t expect to complete all of these tasks overnight as some of them will require a lot of time to tick off.

All Rebirth Island Challenges

  • Pilot a vehicle for 20 minutes on Rebirth Island
  • Complete any 30 contracts on Rebirth Island
  • Buy 30 Killstreak items on Rebirth Island
  • Collect 200 piles of plunder from the ground on Rebirth Island
  • Open 100 crates on Rebirth Island
  • Collect your loadout 20 times on Rebirth Island
  • Place in the top 30% 5 times on Rebirth Island
  • Get 300 kills with a Common weapon on Rebirth Island
  • Get 30 kills with a legendary weapon on Rebirth Island
  • Get 2 kills or assists while in a vehicle on Rebirth Island
  • Destroy 1 vehicle carrying enemies on Rebirth Island
  • Use 50 armor plates on Rebirth Island
  • Place in the 30% 15 times on Rebirth Island
  • Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island
  • Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 time on Rebirth Island
  • Kill 100 Downed enemies on Rebirth Island

It’s worth noting along the way to completing all of these challenges, you’ll also earn the ‘Noxious’ RPD blueprint. This reward is specifically tied to the ‘Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island‘ challenge.

Treyarch/Activision
A lot of the challenges can be completed over time by just playing the new map.

So, you now know how to unlock two incredible looking blueprints for Season 1 of Warzone. Fingers crossed, Treyarch will give players more opportunities in the future to earn free blueprints through in-game challenges.

For all the latest on Warzone’s Season 1, make sure you check out our live blog Warzone Season 1 live blog here.

Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 11:14

by Jacob Hale
Best krig 6 loadouts Warzone black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are now fully integrated, meaning you can take your Cold War weapons into Verdansk (and Rebirth Island) to wreak havoc. The main one you’ll want to get familiar with, though, is the Krig 6.

The Krig 6 has become one of the more dominant assault rifles in BOCW, with a solid rate of fire and incredible accuracy at range.

As such, many players have been looking forward to see how it plays out in Warzone specifically, with the potential to break the Kilo 141 meta and spice up gameplay a little bit with more weapon variation.

So, here’s the best Krig 6 loadout we’ve been able to come up with at the start of the Black Ops Cold War integration. While this may change over time, this is a pretty solid place to start.

Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout
Activision
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

There are some attachments that you need on any assault rifle when going into Warzone. For the Modern Warfare weapons, the likes of the Monolithic Suppressor and VLK 3.0x Optic were of utmost importance in most cases.

With slightly different attachments on the Black Ops Cold War weapons, though, we’ve come up with something that will feel like a familiar build, but with that BOCW feel.

weapon inspect Krig 6 Black Ops Cold War warzone
Activision/CharlieINTEL
The Krig 6 is a seriously impressive AR in Black Ops Cold War.

With the loss of Monolithic Suppressor on the Cold War weapons, we are missing a crutch attachment that has become so popular during the Modern Warfare era, but with the way these guns are playing out in Warzone in its earliest stages, we might not even need it anyway. We have stuck the Agency Suppressor on instead, but with the loss of range and velocity that comes with it, you might instead opt for the Infantry Compensator or a Rear Grip such as the Field Tape.

This loadout keeps you in the action as much as possible with the increased magazine size, while the Barrel and Underbarrel are focused on minimizing recoil — which are imperative in the battle royale.

Let us know what you think of this Krig 6 loadout by tweeting us at @DexertoIntel!