How to unlock Hazardous Krig 6 blueprint in Warzone Season 1 update

The new Rebirth Island map has provided Warzone players with a set of challenges to complete for various rewards and unlocks. Here’s how you can get your hands on the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprint.

Season 1 of Warzone has finally arrived and players are dropping into the new Rebirth Island map as we speak. Luckily for us, Treyarch has added a few incentives to take part in the action and jump into the new map.

Players can unlock rewards through completing in-game challenges exclusive to Rebirth Island. These rewards include the ‘Noxious’ RPD and the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprints.

How to get the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprint

In order to unlock the ‘Hazardous’ Krig, you’ll need to complete all 16 of the in-game Rebirth Island challenges. Don’t expect to complete all of these tasks overnight as some of them will require a lot of time to tick off.

All Rebirth Island Challenges

Pilot a vehicle for 20 minutes on Rebirth Island

Complete any 30 contracts on Rebirth Island

Buy 30 Killstreak items on Rebirth Island

Collect 200 piles of plunder from the ground on Rebirth Island

Open 100 crates on Rebirth Island

Collect your loadout 20 times on Rebirth Island

Place in the top 30% 5 times on Rebirth Island

Get 300 kills with a Common weapon on Rebirth Island

Get 30 kills with a legendary weapon on Rebirth Island

Get 2 kills or assists while in a vehicle on Rebirth Island

Destroy 1 vehicle carrying enemies on Rebirth Island

Use 50 armor plates on Rebirth Island

Place in the 30% 15 times on Rebirth Island

Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island

Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 time on Rebirth Island

Kill 100 Downed enemies on Rebirth Island

It’s worth noting along the way to completing all of these challenges, you’ll also earn the ‘Noxious’ RPD blueprint. This reward is specifically tied to the ‘Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island‘ challenge.

So, you now know how to unlock two incredible looking blueprints for Season 1 of Warzone. Fingers crossed, Treyarch will give players more opportunities in the future to earn free blueprints through in-game challenges.

