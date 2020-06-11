How to unlock Fennec & CR-56 Amax in Modern Warfare Season 4

Two new weapons have been added in Modern Warfare Season 4, the Fennec and the CR-56 Amax, and we’ve got everything there is to know about them, from how they work, to images, and of course how to unlock them.

The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise has certainly delivered, at least on the content front. Fans have already been treated to three huge season updates, and now the fourth has finally arrived, after a short delay, on June 10.

Among the new Season 4 content ⁠— which includes new Warzone in-game events, the return of Scrapyard, and more ⁠— were two new guns: a remastered Vector SMG from Ghosts, called the Fennec, and the CR-56 Amax assault rifle.

Just as Activision promised at the beginning of the Modern Warfare cycle, and delivered on in the last few seasons, both these new weapons are available to all players for free simply by leveling up this season’s new Battle Pass.

Players who don’t want to grind can also instantly obtain one or both of these guns by purchasing their way up the Battle Pass to each gun's specific Tier.

Fennec

As mentioned earlier, the Fennec is a like-for-like rework of the popular Vector SMG from Call of Duty: Ghosts. In Modern Warfare, it’s described as an “aggressive full-auto submachine gun,” designed for “strategic room clearing.”

The short-ranged weapon is billed as having “buttery smooth recoil” and a "blazing fast rate of fire". That means the Fennec could be the go-to SMG for players looking to storm rooms and strongholds in Modern Warfare Season 4.

As for how to unlock the brand-new submachine gun, it should be fairly easy. Players simply have to grind to Tier 15 of the Season 4 battle pass to unlock this remastered weapon. It is also on the free track, meaning you don’t have to purchase the premium pass.

CR-56 Amax

The new CR-56 Amax assault rifle is the other Season 4 weapon players can get their hands on in Modern Warfare now. The Amax will be a more long-ranged option than the Fennec. It will likely pack a bigger punch at medium distances too.

Infinity Ward’s official description for the gun describes it as a “lightweight 7x62 x 39mm full-auto assault rifle". It is allegedly both “compact” and "powerful". According to the devs, it will be “deadly” at medium-range combat, and relatively versatile to boot.

The CR-56 assault rifle will take a bit more grinding to unlock than the Fennec too, which is fitting considering its power: you’ll have to level the Season 4 battle pass up to Tier 31 before you can get your hands on this deadly gun.

Faster ways of unlocking the new Season 4 guns

While grinding the game and leveling up the Battle Pass is one way of unlocking the new Season 4 guns, there are alternative methods, albeit not free.

One way is to buy the Battle Pass Bundle. That would instantly unlock the first 20 Tiers, and, with it, the Fennec SMG. You can then purchase the next 16 Tiers to the second Season 4 gun at $1.50 each. That will unlock you the CR-56 Amax assault rifle too.

There is also, of course, the option to just purchase the whole Battle Pass outright. That would cost around $150 USD, but would unlock all of the Tiers and rewards at once. Both of the new guns would be included in that package.

The Fennec and CR-56 Amax are, of course, just small additions in Season 4’s mega-update, which is out now. For full details on everything Infinity Ward has added to Modern Warfare & Warzone, check out our June 10 update patch notes.