 How to unlock Damascus and Diamond CoD Mobile camos - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to unlock Damascus and Diamond CoD Mobile camos

Published: 14/Oct/2020 12:30

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is getting two new end tier camos for players to grind towards, with Damascus and Diamond arriving in the game. But, how can you get them?

Previously in CoD Mobile, the top camos were Gold and Platinum. You have to complete all camo challenges for a weapon to unlock Gold, then unlock Gold for all weapons in that class (e.g. SMG, Assault Rifle etc.) to unlock the Platinum weapon wrap for them.

Now, though, Damascus is back in the game, and Diamond will also be arriving sometime in Season 11.

So, how do you unlock the new camos? Let’s take a look.

How to unlock Damascus in CoD Mobile

Damascus KN44 CoD Mobile
Activision
Damascus is making its return to CoD Mobile.

Damascus arrived in CoD Mobile on Monday, October 12, and many players are already unlocking it and flexing it on their opponents in-game.

If you’ve already been grinding camos, getting Damascus isn’t too hard; you just need to unlock Platinum on every single weapon. That means you need:

  • Platinum Assault Rifles
  • Platinum Submachine Guns
  • Platinum Sniper Rifles
  • Platinum Light Machine Guns
  • Platinum Shotguns
  • Platinum Pistols
  • Platinum Launchers
  • Platinum Melee weapons

Obviously, this is no easy feat, and if you’ve already been working towards Platinum weapons you’ll know how much of a struggle it is — especially when you get to the launchers and melee weapons. But, like they say, nothing good comes easy.

How to unlock the Diamond camo in CoD Mobile

Maddox Diamond camo BO4
Activision
The Diamond camo has long been a fan-favorite of Call of Duty players.

The Diamond camo is a little bit more difficult to provide a guide for because it’s not actually out yet. That said, the devs have confirmed that Diamond is coming to the game in another, later update.

While back in the day, Diamond was earned the same way Damascus is earned now, players will now have to do something different to earn Diamond, though that hasn’t been made clear yet.

It’s very possible that Diamond will be unlockable through completing various challenges, and they likely won’t be that easy considering the fact it’s referred to as an “end tier camo” — so players should anticipate another big grind.

We’ll be sure to update this article once Diamond is available in-game and it’s established how to unlock it, so be sure to stay tuned.

Call of Duty

Best JAK-12 Warzone loadout to get overpowered range on new shotgun

Published: 14/Oct/2020 12:07

by James Busby
Activision / Infinity Ward

Share

Warzone

Infinity Ward has just added the JAK-12 shotgun to Modern Warfare’s ever-growing weapon roster, based heavily on the AA-12 from MW2. The newly released gun is already wreaking havoc across Verdansk with insane range. Here’s how you can utilize this overpowered shotgun with our loadout guide. 

The AA-12 dominated players back in Modern Warfare 2, so it makes sense that this iconic shotgun is making such a splash in Warzone. While many fans were pleased to see the Origin 12 nerfed at the start of Season 6, it now looks like the JAK-12 has taken its place. Not only does this deadly shotgun absolutely shred opponents in close-quarters fights, but it can also melt your foes at range when kitted out with the right attachments. 

Advertisement

For now, it looks like the Warzone players will have to contend with another broken shotgun dominating the current meta. However, if you wish to cash in on the action and get some easy kills before the Activision nerfs hit, then be sure to use this JAK-12 loadout to get that competitive edge. 

Best JAK-12 Warzone loadout

JAK-12 Warzone loadout
Activision / Infinity Ward
This long-range explosive JAK-12 loadout will make short work of even the hardiest of enemies.
  • FORGE TAC MARAUDER
  • ZLR J-3600 TORRENT
  • 5mW Laser
  • Merc Foregrip 
  • 8 Round FRAG-12 MAGS

IceManIsaac’s JAK-12 loadout is all about maxing out the shotgun’s range, allowing you to take out squads in close to mid-range firefights. In fact, this gun is capable of rivaling some of the game’s most potent assault rifles.

Advertisement

While IceMan’s build features a red dot sight, we found the gun’s standard iron sights are clean enough to easily spot targets. Of course, you can always run a sight should you wish to add a little more ranged precision to your build. 

Both the FORGE TAC MARAUDER and ZLR J-3600 TORRENT tighten the pellet spread and drastically enhance your damage range. As a result, these two attachments are a must for those looking to effortlessly snipe their targets with deadly explosive rounds. 

Meanwhile, the 5mW Laser helps with mobility and hip-fire accuracy, allowing you to remain competitive in those close-quarter situations. In order to speed up the ADS time and further reduce recoil, IceManIsaac has slapped on a Merc Foregrip. This helps to speed up target acquisition, giving you plenty of opportunities to barrage your foes with game-winning explosive pellets. 

Advertisement

Rounding things off are the 8 Round FRAG-12 MAGS. These explosives rounds are arguably the JAK-12’s most exciting feature. While the 8-R Dragon Breath Rounds absolutely melt people in more intimate engagements, the frag rounds really take the crown for the amount of damage they dish out. In fact, IceMan demonstrated just how absurd they are when he took down an armored player in just four hits. 

If this loadout’s incredible damage profile wasn’t enough, the 8 Round FRAG-12 MAGS allow you to completely bypass the game’s trophy systems. Not only can you snipe players across the map, but you can effortlessly clear out pesky campers, and even destroy vehicles in record time. It’s certainly not hard to see why the JAK-12 has both competitive and casual Warzone players worried, so make sure you capitalize on this OP loadout before Activision takes action. 

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.

Advertisement