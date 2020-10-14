How to unlock Damascus and Diamond CoD Mobile camos - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile is getting two new end tier camos for players to grind towards, with Damascus and Diamond arriving in the game. But, how can you get them?

Previously in CoD Mobile, the top camos were Gold and Platinum. You have to complete all camo challenges for a weapon to unlock Gold, then unlock Gold for all weapons in that class (e.g. SMG, Assault Rifle etc.) to unlock the Platinum weapon wrap for them.

Now, though, Damascus is back in the game, and Diamond will also be arriving sometime in Season 11.

So, how do you unlock the new camos? Let’s take a look.

How to unlock Damascus in CoD Mobile

Damascus arrived in CoD Mobile on Monday, October 12, and many players are already unlocking it and flexing it on their opponents in-game.

If you’ve already been grinding camos, getting Damascus isn’t too hard; you just need to unlock Platinum on every single weapon. That means you need:

Platinum Assault Rifles

Platinum Submachine Guns

Platinum Sniper Rifles

Platinum Light Machine Guns

Platinum Shotguns

Platinum Pistols

Platinum Launchers

Platinum Melee weapons

Obviously, this is no easy feat, and if you’ve already been working towards Platinum weapons you’ll know how much of a struggle it is — especially when you get to the launchers and melee weapons. But, like they say, nothing good comes easy.

How to unlock the Diamond camo in CoD Mobile

The Diamond camo is a little bit more difficult to provide a guide for because it’s not actually out yet. That said, the devs have confirmed that Diamond is coming to the game in another, later update.

While back in the day, Diamond was earned the same way Damascus is earned now, players will now have to do something different to earn Diamond, though that hasn’t been made clear yet.

It’s very possible that Diamond will be unlockable through completing various challenges, and they likely won’t be that easy considering the fact it’s referred to as an “end tier camo” — so players should anticipate another big grind.

We’ll be sure to update this article once Diamond is available in-game and it’s established how to unlock it, so be sure to stay tuned.