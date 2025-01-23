How to unlock Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Four new weapons are coming in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 including the Cypher 091 – a brand-new Assault Rifle looking to take over the meta.

Season 2 is set to be another stacked update, with Grind coming back in Black Ops 6 multiplayer and The Tomb map coming to Zombies. There will also be four new guns added from a range of different classes.

While the returning PPSh-41 has got the community talking, the new Cypher 091 AR could prove to be a top-tier option. Here’s how to unlock it and start levelling it up.

How to get Cypher 091 in Warzone & Black Ops 6

To get the Cypher 091 all you have to do is complete Page 8 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. It’s a HVT, so you’ll first have to earn enough tokens to unlock the rest of the rewards on that page, before spending one final token to get your hands on the weapon.

The good news is that it’s a free unlock, so you can still add it to your collection even if you don’t plan on buying the Battle Pass.

It may take a little time to get hold of, as it’s one of the later rewards. But if you’re playing regularly and have any Double Battle Pass XP Tokens leftover, you should be able to unlock it pretty quickly once Season 2 goes live.

If you don’t want to waste time levelling the Cypher up, the official blog also confirmed that there’s a special Blueprint on Page 11.

Although it’ll take a little grinding, all the information we have so far indicates that the Cypher 091 will be well worth the hassle. It’s being sold as a versatile Assault Rifle that swaps a fast fire rate for precise handling and mobility.

Here’s how Treyarch themselves described the new gun: “With excellent range, handling, and mobility, the weapon performs well in a variety of engagements. With clear front-mounted iron sights, minimal muzzle smoke, and controllable recoil, this AR makes for easy target acquisition even without an attached Optic.”

They also mentioned that it has impressive reload speeds compared to other guns in its class, so the Cypher looks set to be a great all-rounder.

The Season 2 update also brings the Feng 82 LMG and the classic Ice Staff Wonder Weapon to Zombies. Meanwhile, Warzone will be a little lighter on new content this time around as the devs look to improve the experience across the board with smaller adjustments and fixes.