How to unlock Constellation’s End camo in MW3 & Warzone

The MW3 and Warzone camo grind finally comes to an end in Season 6, but not before the arrival of one more weapon skin to unlock – Constellation’s End.

While most players will have earned their Mastery camos by now, each new update has been introducing new Prestige camos to grind for. The final of these is Constellation’s End, a colorful animated skin that makes your weapon stand out from the crowd.

So, before Black Ops 6 comes with its own set of Mastery challenges, here’s how to unlock the fourth and final Prestige camo when it arrives on September 18.

How to get Constellation’s End

All you have to do is earn 300,000 XP to get Constellation’s End for that specific gun. However, the catch is that you need to have achieved the maximum level and unlocked the three other Prestige camos for that weapon as well: One Trick, Molten Obsidian, and Mercury.

Each of these also requires a huge amount of weapon XP. You can see a full breakdown of the requirements for each camo, including Constellation’s End, below:

Reach the maximum level on a weapon. Earn 150,000 XP to earn One Trick. Get another 200,000 XP to unlock Molten Obsidian. Use the gun and earn 250,000 XP to get Mercur7. Finally, get another 300,000 XP to unlock Constellation’s End camo.

Activision / Dexerto Constellation’s End unlocks when Season 6 starts on September 18.

So, if you’ve been keeping on top of Prestige camos for your favorite guns every season, you should be able quickly rack up enough XP to complete this challenge quickly. But if you’re starting from scratch on a weapon you’ve barely used, you’ll need a total of 900,000 XP on a single gun to unlock it.

Fastest way to unlock Prestige camo

The good news is that this can be done across both MW3 and Warzone, so getting kills and capturing objectives in either game counts toward your progress. Since kills are harder to come by in Warzone, you also get bonus weapon XP for simply surviving with whichever gun you’re running.

That being said, multiplayer is still the quickest way to earn Prestige camos, since the action is much faster-paced. We recommend sticking to Small Map Moshpit where kills come by the second, or the larger Ground War mode where matches last much longer to give you time to earn XP.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that Constellation’s End, as well as the other Prestige camos, will carry over to Warzone when Black Ops 6 integrates. However, nothing carries over into Black Ops 6 itself, as Treyarch are introducing a clean slate of guns and Operators.