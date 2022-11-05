How to unlock Blue Dot Reticles in Modern Warfare 2

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Modern Warfare 2 features a nearly unparalleled level of weapon customization but not everyone is ready to give up the classics. If you’re looking to unlock the Blue Dot sight in Modern Warfare 2, this is what you need to know.

Reticle customization has been a big part of many past Call of Duty titles and with the arrival of the revamped gunsmith system, players have been trying to hunt down the blue sights of yore.

While there’s no menu to customize your dots this time around, you can still unlock the specific attachments that contain the blue dot and equip them on a wealth of weapons without having to unlock things over and over for each gun.

How to unlock the Blue Dot in MW2?

As mentioned above, all you need to do for this coveted prize is unlock two specific attachments in the gunsmith. Both the Cronen Mini Pro and the Corio RE-X Pro come equipped with it,

Thankfully, this is a one-time process since MW2’s gunsmith allows players to use items from specific weapons all across the board.

What weapons have the alternate dot in Modern Warfare 2?

So to unlock the Cronen Mini Pro or the Corio RE-X Pro you’ll have to level up specific weapons, but thankfully, neither one should take too long.

Cronen Mini Pro : Reach level 7 with the Expedite-12 shotgun

: Reach level 7 with the Expedite-12 shotgun Corio RE-X Pro: Reach level 4 with the .50 GS handgun

Once you’ve ticked off these boxes you’ll have both sights unlocked and ready to throw onto your loadout.

Both options have their strengths, but the dot with the best bang for its metaphorical buck is the Cronen Mini Pro. It’s shaped more like the classic Red Dot Sight of CoD’s past and will likely feel more intuitive for longtime players and newcomers alike.