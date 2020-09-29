How to unlock AS VAL & SP-R208 in Modern Warfare Season 6 + attachments

Two new weapons have been added in Modern Warfare Season 6, the SP-R208 marksman rifle and the AS VAL. We’ve put together everything there is to know about them, including how they work and of course how to unlock them.

Season 6 is here, and it’s a bit of a doozy; subways are finally open across Verdansk, the notorious Origin 12 has finally been nerfed, and multiplayer got a hefty four new maps.

Among all the exciting new Season 6 content ⁠— which also includes new operators Farah and Nikolai, and a new-look Armory Royale LTM ⁠— were two new weapons; the silent AS VAL assault rifle, and the long-ranged SP-R208 marksman rifle.

Just as Activision promised at the beginning of the Modern Warfare cycle, and delivered on in the last few seasons, both these new weapons are available to all players for free simply by leveling up this season’s new Battle Pass.

Players who don’t want to grind can also instantly obtain one or both of these guns by purchasing their way up the Battle Pass to each gun's specific Tier.

SP-R208 Marksman Rifle

The SP-R208 has been branded by Infinity Ward as the “one of the most accurate weapons in its class”. That makes it a must-unlock right off the bat after the Season 6 update.

The marksman rifle boasts "alternate ammo choices," as well as "bolt assembly changes". The devs wrote in their Sep. 27 update, "No matter how this weapon is configured, it’s a powerful yet mobile tool for a marksman on the go."

The SP-R208 is the first major gun you will unlock in the Season 6 battle pass. Call of Duty players will simply need to grind to Tier 15 of this season’s rewards to unlock the rifle. It’s on the free track too; all you’ll need is experience.

Attachments

This list is currently being updated...

AS VAL Assault Rifle

The AS VAL's release marks the thirteenth assault rifle added to Modern Warfare.

Season 6’s assault rifle may be the best yet too, considering it comes packing a suppressor. The gun is renowned for its “stealth, accuracy, and high penetration,” all of which is paired with one of Modern Warfare’s highest rates of fire.

Modern Warfare players wanting to get their hands on the AS VAL in Season 6 will need to level up the battle pass to Tier 31. Once you do that, you’ll be able to add this deadly gun to your arsenal, ready to dominate throughout Season 6.

Attachments

This list is currently being updated...

Faster ways of unlocking new Season 6 guns

While grinding the game and leveling up the Battle Pass is one way of unlocking the new Season 6 guns, there are alternative methods, albeit not free.

One way is to buy the Battle Pass Bundle. That would instantly unlock the first 20 tiers, and, with it, the SP-R208 marksman rifle. You can then buy the next 11 tiers to the next Season 6 gun, at $1.50 each. That will unlock you the AS VAL rifle too.

There is also, of course, the option to just purchase the whole Battle Pass outright. That would cost around $150 USD, but would unlock all of the tiers and rewards at once. Both of the new guns would be included in that package.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfpVP9ds9_4

The AS VAL and SP-R208 are, of course, just small additions in Season 6’s mega-update, which is out now. For full details on everything Infinity Ward has added to Modern Warfare & Warzone, check out our September 28 update patch notes.