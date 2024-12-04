How to unlock AMR Mod 4 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The AMR Mod 4 is a brand-new Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded, but you’ll need to put some work in to unlock it.

Each major update brings a selection of new guns to Warzone and BO6, and the mid-season update for Season 1 is no exception. While the Malestrom Shotgun will be deadly at close range, it’s the AMR Mod 4 that has caught the eye of players in both games.

But unlike previous years, the new gun isn’t tied to the Season 1 Battle Pass, so here’s how to unlock the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to unlock AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle in Warzone and BO6

The AMR Mod 4 is a reward in the Archie’s Festival Frenzie event, which gets underway on December 19 and runs until January 3. So, the new Sniper Rifle isn’t available when Season 1 Reloaded drops in Black Ops 6 and Warzone on December 5.

Once the event goes live, you’ll need to collect enough Jolly Archies to open 12 presents from the events tab. These are earned by racking up kills in multiplayer and Zombies, or opening Supply Caches in Warzone.

So, you don’t need to do anything extra to get your hands on the sniper, but make sure you claim presents as you go to earn rewards before the AMR Mod 4 becomes available.

Activision

If January rolls around and you haven’t earned it through the event, don’t worry. It’s likely be added to the Armory to give you another chance to unlock it.

The AMR 4 Mod is worth the grind required to get it, as it’s a semi-auto rifle that’s capable of killing players in one shot to the chest in multiplayer.

“Down enemies fast with this powerful Sniper Rifle providing a one-shot elimination across the upper body not accounting for armor,” said the devs in the pre-release blog. “Its high damage is balanced by slow aim speed and heavy recoil, though these drawbacks can be alleviated with the right attachments. However you customize it, this thing is guaranteed to hit hard.”

Its one-shot capabilities don’t carry over to Warzone, but given that its faster rate lets it land follow-up shots quickly, it could still be a powerful option in Battle Royale too.

While you wait for the AMR 4 Mod to be released, there’s still the GobbleGum Mania event in Zombies and the Merry Mayhem event in BO6 and Warzone to keep you occupied.