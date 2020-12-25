 How to unlock CoD Mobile Diamond and Damascus camos - all weapon challenges - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to unlock CoD Mobile Diamond and Damascus camos – all weapon challenges

Published: 25/Dec/2020 23:10 Updated: 27/Dec/2020 5:48

by Albert Petrosyan
CoD Mobile

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

With the launch of Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 13, the developers have finally added the highly anticipated Diamond mastery camo. Here’s how you can unlock it as well as Damascus.

At first, the top camos in CoD Mobile were Gold and Platinum. You have to complete all camo challenges for a weapon to unlock Gold, then unlock Gold for all weapons in that class (e.g. SMG, Assault Rifle etc.) to unlock the Platinum weapon wrap for them.

Back in October, the devs released Damascus, a third mastery camo for players to show off in-game. Similar to Damascus from Modern Warfare and Dark Matter Ultra in Black Ops Cold War, this camo was the highest tier you could get, until now.

Following the launch of Season 13, a fourth mastery camo has been added: Diamond. Unlike the Diamond of past Call of Duty games, however, this isn’t an intermediate step between Gold and the highest-tier, it’s actually a separate one that acts as another option for players to grind for.

How to unlock the Diamond camo in CoD Mobile

Diamond camo in Call of Duty Mobile.
CoD: Mobile
CoD Mobile players can now unlock the newly added Diamond camo by completing certain challenges.

Getting Diamond really isn’t tied in with Gold, Platinum, or Damascus like in previous years – unlocking other camos won’t get you this one. Instead, there’s a separate set of challenges that need to be completed.

All of the objectives involve getting a certain number of kills, with the only exception being Launchers, which require you to shoot down UAVs.

  • Assault Rifles: 10 kills per match for 150 matches (1,500 total kills per assault rifle)
  • SMGs: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per SMG)
  • Sniper Rifles: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per sniper rifle)
  • LMGs: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per LMG)
  • Shotguns: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per shotgun)
  • Pistols: 10 kills per match for 80 matches (1,200 total kills per pistol)
  • Melee: 500 total kills with each melee weapon
  • Launchers: 100 UAV takedowns with each launcher

How to unlock Damascus in CoD Mobile

Damascus KN44 CoD Mobile
Activision
Damascus is making its return to CoD Mobile.

Unlike Diamond, however, Damascus is directly tied with the other mastery camos – Gold and Platinum – as those need to be unlocked first.

If you’ve already been grinding camos, getting Damascus isn’t too hard; you just need to unlock Platinum on every single weapon category:

  • Platinum Assault Rifles
  • Platinum Submachine Guns
  • Platinum Sniper Rifles
  • Platinum Light Machine Guns
  • Platinum Shotguns
  • Platinum Pistols
  • Platinum Launchers
  • Platinum Melee weapons

Obviously, this is no easy feat, and if you’ve already been working towards Platinum weapons you’ll know how much of a struggle it is — especially when you get to the launchers and melee weapons. But, like they say, nothing good ever comes easy.

Call of Duty

Warzone players are convinced the Ghost perk is still broken

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:02

by Joe Craven
Heartbeat Sensor next to Spotter in Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still convinced that the Ghost perk is not operating as it should in the battle royale, despite developers insisting that issues are purely visual and the perk is functioning perfectly. 

Warzone, as was to be expected with any battle royale of its size, has been plagued by bugs and glitches in the months since its launch. From the infamous ‘demon gun glitch’ to ‘infinite stim’, it’s fair to say that all players will have been affected by an issue from time to time.

One feature around which a few glitches (and much discussion) has taken place is the Ghost perk. Designed to hide players from enemy UAVs, it can be acquired by selecting a class with it equipped from a Loadout Drop.

However, much debate has taken place about its strength and particularly how it interacts with Heartbeat Sensors.

Infinity Ward
The Heartbeat Sensor has been controversial in Warzone because of its strength.

In short, Heartbeat Sensors are not supposed to be able to display player locations if the player is using Ghost. However, killcams have been showing enemies using the sensors, with the eliminated player showing up despite using Ghost.

Developers Infinity Ward have previously stated that it is merely a graphical killcam glitch, and that players are not being picked up by sensors if they are running Ghost. That hasn’t convinced players, though.

Redditor ‘u/RealUserID’ posted: “Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. I just watched on the replay. Guy holding HBS out. Only one dot blips… exactly where I was, he turns and finds me exactly where it shows.”

[BUG] Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. (S1:CW Dec26) from r/CODWarzone

Some respondents were quick to comment that it is a visual bug, and it only appears on killcams. Others however, argued that it is still occurring far too frequently to be a visual bug.

“I’ve heard people say this but like [original poster] I’ve watched people use the sensor, see me on it, and turn specifically to where it was looking for me,” one said. “Could be a crazy coincidence but doesn’t feel like it.”

“I noticed the same thing since the update,” another echoed. “People just said to me too that the players are cheating or that it’s just a visual glitch (because it was at some point a few months back), but I am completely certain that you are right and sometimes ghost simply does not work. I have seen too many killcams like this.”

Infinity Ward maintains that the issue is a visual bug in killcams only, but some users allege it has been happening too frequently for their liking. Whether Warzone’s devs will ever release a fix for the visual issues remains to be seen, but it would certainly go a long way to calming players’ concerns.