How to unlock CoD Mobile Diamond and Damascus camos - all weapon challenges - Dexerto

With the launch of Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 13, the developers have finally added the highly anticipated Diamond mastery camo. Here’s how you can unlock it as well as Damascus.

At first, the top camos in CoD Mobile were Gold and Platinum. You have to complete all camo challenges for a weapon to unlock Gold, then unlock Gold for all weapons in that class (e.g. SMG, Assault Rifle etc.) to unlock the Platinum weapon wrap for them.

Back in October, the devs released Damascus, a third mastery camo for players to show off in-game. Similar to Damascus from Modern Warfare and Dark Matter Ultra in Black Ops Cold War, this camo was the highest tier you could get, until now.

Following the launch of Season 13, a fourth mastery camo has been added: Diamond. Unlike the Diamond of past Call of Duty games, however, this isn’t an intermediate step between Gold and the highest-tier, it’s actually a separate one that acts as another option for players to grind for.

How to unlock the Diamond camo in CoD Mobile

Getting Diamond really isn’t tied in with Gold, Platinum, or Damascus like in previous years – unlocking other camos won’t get you this one. Instead, there’s a separate set of challenges that need to be completed.

All of the objectives involve getting a certain number of kills, with the only exception being Launchers, which require you to shoot down UAVs.

Assault Rifles: 10 kills per match for 150 matches (1,500 total kills per assault rifle)

10 kills per match for 150 matches (1,500 total kills per assault rifle) SMGs: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per SMG)

10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per SMG) Sniper Rifles : 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per sniper rifle)

: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per sniper rifle) LMGs: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per LMG)

10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per LMG) Shotguns: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per shotgun)

10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per shotgun) Pistols: 10 kills per match for 80 matches (1,200 total kills per pistol)

10 kills per match for 80 matches (1,200 total kills per pistol) Melee: 500 total kills with each melee weapon

500 total kills with each melee weapon Launchers: 100 UAV takedowns with each launcher

How to unlock Damascus in CoD Mobile

Unlike Diamond, however, Damascus is directly tied with the other mastery camos – Gold and Platinum – as those need to be unlocked first.

Read More: How to unlock QXR SMG in CoD Mobile Season 13

If you’ve already been grinding camos, getting Damascus isn’t too hard; you just need to unlock Platinum on every single weapon category:

Platinum Assault Rifles

Platinum Submachine Guns

Platinum Sniper Rifles

Platinum Light Machine Guns

Platinum Shotguns

Platinum Pistols

Platinum Launchers

Platinum Melee weapons

Obviously, this is no easy feat, and if you’ve already been working towards Platinum weapons you’ll know how much of a struggle it is — especially when you get to the launchers and melee weapons. But, like they say, nothing good ever comes easy.