How to turn off Tac-Stance in Modern Warfare 3

Here’s how you can turn off the new Modern Warfare 3 movement mechanic, which offers a mix between hip-fire and ADS, Tac-Stance.

Modern Warfare 3 has been made available to play, and players have loved trying out all the new weapons and experimenting to find the best loadouts and settings.

Sledgehammer games, alongside the exciting arsenal of weapons, released some new changes to movement, one of them being Tac-Stance.

What is Tac-Stance?

Tac-Stance gives players another way to play Call of Duty, offering a blend of hip-fire and ADS for players who prefer to engage in gunfights while on the move.

Sledgehammer Games officially released a statement on the new mechanic and what it offers:

“Tac-Stance balances mobility and accuracy, allowing for evasive maneuvers and aggressive engagements. It’s available on most weapons, including those carried forward from #MW2, and can be dynamically toggled anytime during gameplay.”

But, not everyone has enjoyed the new addition. For some the sideways-positioned weapon sights are jarring, and some find themselves entering the stance when they least want to. For players who prefer a more “classic” Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 experience, and are too often accidentally entering Tac-Stance, here is how to turn the feature off.

How to turn off Tac-Stance

To turn off Tac-Stance, first find the mechanic in the “gameplay” section of the settings page.

Twitter: el_bobberto / Activision

Here, four settings will be available to choose:

Off

ADS + Sprint

ADS + Melee

ADS + Down Button

Select the “Off” setting to enjoy a more classic Call of Duty experience, similar to the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 game.

To optimize other control, video, and audio settings to take your gameplay to the next level, visit our PC Settings guide.