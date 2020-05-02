How to survive longer in Warzone gas with easy self-revive trick

Call of Duty: Warzone players have uncovered a neat trick that can help you against taking damage from the gas provided you have a self-revive kit handy.

Like every other battle royale on the market, Call of Duty: Warzone players are pushed inwards from the outer reaches of the map by a moving gas zone. Getting caught in the gas, like other games, can prove pretty fatal – if you haven’t got a gas mask handy, that is.

Standing in the gas obviously won’t lead an instant death, but it can severely hamper your chances of getting a win – say if someone is guarding the edge of the zone and decides to shoot a few bullets at you while you have low health. However, players have uncovered a pretty clever trick that allows them to slow down the damage taken via the gas.

The trick was posted to Reddit by user Unknow_Gamer, showing that as soon as you use a self-revive kit while in the gas, your health will not tick down below its previous state.

Instead, using the kit will put a temporary pause on the damage – provided that you stay on the ground and don’t actually complete the self-revive. This trick allowed Unknow_Gamer to seemingly bamboozle the enemy players who had been searching for them, as they just laid on the ground and kept pausing damage by using the self-revive kit.

Of course, some players might argue that this tactic is actually pretty overpowered and that, similarly to games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, you should take damage while healing or reviving in the gas.

Whether or not Infinity Ward intended for the self-revive kit to work in this way is unknown, but if it is some sort of exploit or bug, they’ll probably have to address it at some point in the near future. Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see what they do.