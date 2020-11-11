 How to set up two-factor authentication on your Call of Duty account - Dexerto
How to set up two-factor authentication on your Call of Duty account

Published: 11/Nov/2020 22:17

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War is right around the corner, meaning there’s a brand new game that you’ll be connecting with your Call of Duty Account. Here’s how you can protect it from hackers by enabling two-factor authentication.

Black Ops Cold War, the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise, is almost here. Like every other CoD game, if you want to jump into the multiplayer/online modes, you’ll have to either create an account or sign-in to one before you can do so.

This account saves almost all of your online stats like your K/D, your battle pass progress, and more, so getting it hacked is not an ideal situation. Luckily, there’s a way to mitigate this problem: two-step authentication.

Activision
A Call of Duty Account is needed to play CoD games, including the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

What does two-step authentication do?

Like with every other account in existence that uses this feature, two-step authentication gives people another barrier that they have to pass when attempting to sign-in to their account.

After you sign-in once, your account will ping some type of third-party service (either a phone number or an app) and request that you authenticate the sign-in.

This helps ensure that nobody but yourself can sign-in to your account and is one of the most successful way to stop hackers from stealing your data or, in this case, accessing your CoD stats.

Activision
Upon entering the two-factor authentication website, players will be met with this screen.

How do I set up two-step authentication?

Setting up two-factor authentication is easy and will only take a few minutes of your time. The benefits of it are substantial and everyone should do it if they can.

Before you do this, it is worth noting that if you set up two-factor authentication, you won’t be able to sign-in to the Call of Duty Companion App. According to Activision, this is a bug that the publisher is working to fix so it hopefully won’t be a problem for two long. That being said, it’s still worth noting.

  1. Go to profile.callofduty.com/cod/announcement2FA on your computer or mobile device.
  2. Click the button that says “Set up two factor authentication”.
  3. Download the Google authenticator app on your mobile device.
  4. Hit the “+” sign once in the app, then either scan your QR code that appears on the site or input the manual code at the bottom of the page.

As previously implied, if you love using the CoD Companion App, you may want to hold off on using 2FA until the devs can work out a fix for the sign-in issue. That being said, the benefits of this feature far outweigh any negatives. Still, the choice is obviously yours at the end of the day.

Enable retires from pro Call of Duty, plans to compete in Warzone

Published: 11/Nov/2020 20:14 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 21:32

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Enable

Veteran professional Call of Duty player Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt has announced his retirement from the esport and will pursue a competitive career in Warzone.

In a year that’s already had Call of Duty legends Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow and Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan call it quits, the competitive scene now sees another one of its biggest names hang up the sticks.

Enable announced his retirement on November 11: “It’s the right time, it’s the right move. I’m retiring from professional Call of Duty.”

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while. When you’ve been doing something for as long as I have, you got to know when it’s time to start something new, to refresh yourself, refresh your mind, because this is all I’ve ever done.”

However, this is not the end of Enable when it comes to competitive gaming, or Call of Duty even, as he’s announced that the next step of his career will be in Warzone, as well as taking a “great” opportunity that he will speak about later.

“I definitely will be competing, just not in another game,” he said. “Next year, along with the opportunity I’m going to take, I plan on competing in Warzone. I want to give it a shot, it’ll be something I’ll be able to take seriously, I’ll be able to compete – have some sort of competition, which is what I need. I’m definitely not fully gone but it won’t be what you guys are used to.”

As for whether he’ll ever return to pro CoD, the 26-year-old isn’t ready to completely close that chapter yet: “I don’t want to say there’s no chance; at this point in time, I think I’m done for good but I won’t say there’s a 0% chance. If the opportunity is right and it makes sense, then I will come back and compete.”

Enable made his professional gaming debut in 2006 and would spend the first several years of his career as a Halo pro, competing for teams like Dynasty and Status Quo.https://twitter.com/DexertoIntel/status/1326621969291337728

He made his transition to Call of Duty in late 2013, and in the seven years that followed, Enable featured for some prominent teams, including FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves, Team Kaliber, Evil Geniuses, and even OpTic Gaming, to whom he was loaned out to for a couple of European tournaments.

After CoD esports’ switch to franchising and the CDL in 2019, he was picked up by the Seattle Surge but ultimately got demoted to the bench after a slow start to the season. Prior to his announcement, it was rumored that 100 Thieves were considering Enable for their vacant fourth starter position, but he shut that down shortly after LA Thieves was announced.

His accolades include eight major tournament victories, back-to-back second-place finishes at the CoD World League Championships in 2018 and 2019, and a third-place finish at the 2015 Champs.