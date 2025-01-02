How to see your hidden SBMM rating in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) has probably been Call of Duty’s biggest talking point since Modern Warfare 2019, where you’re assigned a skill rating and then will be matched with players of a similar number. It was impossible to see this number before but you can simply ask Activision to give it to you.

Back in April 2024, Activision released a detailed paper explaining how matchmaking works in Call of Duty. It’s determined by a range of different factors, with skill/performance being a major part of it.

“Skill is determined based on a player’s overall performance: kills, deaths, wins, losses, and more, including mode selection, and recent matches,” they said. But, it was impossible to know what your skill rating was.

Now, you can actually see the number assigned to your skill in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so here’s how. And this is straight from Activision, so don’t worry about giving your data to any third-party website or service.

How to see your hidden skill rating in CoD

Go to the Privacy page of Activision Support. Click ‘Submit a new request.’ Select your country of residence from the dropdown list and hit ‘I have read the above terms, and I confirm my eligibility.’ Click ‘Proceed to privacy and data protection portal.’ Go through the blue box to ‘Access my personal information (subject access request).’ Log into your Activision account. Then, log into one of your linked accounts. Since you used your Activision account, it will automatically include Call of Duty, so, go to the next step. Once done, confirm you’re not a robot then accept Activision’s Terms of Use. Then, hit ‘submit request.’ Ask to be notified by email if your request changes, and then keep an eye on your emails for your data to be sent through.









YouTuber TheXclusiveAce shared the trick and said it took him around a day to receive the email. It arrived as an HTML folder but you can import it to something like Google Sheets to see all your data. But be careful sharing it as it comes, as it’ll also include your IP address and other personal info.

Once completed, you can see almost every detail about every match you’ve played going back to Vanguard. For each match, you’ll be assigned a skill rating that will fluctuate depending on how well you’ve performed. My number hasn’t come in yet, but XclusiveAce’s sits around 400.

With this number, you’ll be able to see how your recent Warzone and BO6 matches have impacted your skill rating, and perhaps why some lobbies feel much more tough than others. You can’t see the lobby’s skill rating, however, only your own.

With this being a new discovery, it’s also not clear what a good skill rating is yet. But once more players send in their requests and share their numbers, we’ll get a better picture.

Skill-based matchmaking complaints have continued well into Black Ops 6 with players quitting games more than ever and even an NBA superstar complaining, so even if you know your number, it won’t make matches feel any easier.