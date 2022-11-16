How to Prestige in Modern Warfare 2

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

The Call of Duty Prestige system received an overhaul in Modern Warfare 2 but if you’re wondering how it works, we’ve got you covered right here with a full rundown.

The Prestige system has long been a staple in the CoD franchise. Back in the day, reaching the top Prestige used to be a symbol of experience, showcasing your effort with a flashy emblem few others had.

Max rank in and of itself was a symbol of prestige. And while the series has veered in other directions over the years, Modern Warfare 2 does incorporate some form of Prestige system to capture that old feeling.

While it’s not exactly what you might expect, you can still Prestige and climb to new ranks in Modern Warfare 2. Here’s how it all works.

How does the Modern Warfare 2 Prestige system work?

With the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 came the arrival of Prestige Levels. Now, once you hit Rank 56, you’ll automatically enter Prestige Level 1 thanks to a system called ‘Persistent Prestige.’

Your overall Rank will continue to increase as you climb through Prestige Levels in a given season. Starting things off, there are currently five Prestige Levels available in Season 1, capping out at Rank 250.

Below is a quick look at when each Prestige Level unlocks:

Prestige 1: Unlocked at Rank 56

Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100

Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150

Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200

Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 and is the level cap until the end of Season 01.

How to equip Prestige Emblems in Modern Warfare 2

Of course, hitting a new Prestige Level comes with its own unique rewards in Modern Warfare 2. As you might expect, the main draw is a special Prestige Emblem for you to showcase in every match. Here’s how you can equip one of these unlocked Prestige Emblems right away:

Head to the game’s online multiplayer screen. Scroll across to the Customize tab. Now select Emblem. On this page, you should see all the available Emblems that you have at your disposal. Select the Prestige 1 Emblem and it will now be your default Emblem.

Activision Here’s a full look at the current Prestige Level emblems on offer in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

That’s all there is to know about the Prestige System in Modern Warfare 2. Though rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here with any further details as the seasons roll on.