How to play Warzone’s Juggernaut Royale: Tips & Tricks

The reshuffle of Warzone game modes has become a staple of CoD's second battle royale and, on July 2, Infinity Ward added a brand new Juggernaut Royale mode, centered around the Modern Warfare killstreak.

Infinity Ward have been known to shuffle game modes around in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. We have regularly seen multiplayer fans demanding the return of Shipment or Shoothouse, while Warzone players call for Plunder or BR Quads to make a return.

Advertisement

The latest adjustment from the CoD developers came on July 2, and saw Juggernaut Royale added to Warzone. As it sounds, this game mode centers on the powerful Modern Warfare killstreak. But how does it work, what are the best ways to play it, and how can you get your hands on the Juggernaut kit?

Fight over Juggernaut armor drops in Verdansk and be the last team standing in Juggernaut Royale Trios, live now in #Warzone until Tuesday, July 7th! pic.twitter.com/MFq1nNa9bG — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 2, 2020

Warzone's Juggernaut Royale explained

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the new Juggernaut Royale game mode is significantly different to a normal Warzone BR match. It's actually fairly similar. Players drop in as normal, and it's still the last player standing to win the game.

Advertisement

Read More: Best FAL loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

However, shortly into Juggernaut Royale matches, a drop ship will spawn and drop a Juggernaut suit into the map. This will be marked on the mini-map for every player, meaning 100% of the lobby know the Juggernaut's location. Expect carnage when you're near the suit.

It's akin to the Thanos game mode that featured in rival battle royale Fortnite. When donning the Juggernaut suit, players have substantial health and firepower and can rack up the kills. Once the player in the Juggernaut suit dies, they return to the Gulag as normal.

Once the downed Juggernaut player enters the Gulag, another Juggernaut suit drops into the match, once again with its location widely broadcast. This continues until one player dons the suit in late-game scenarios and wins the match (or they're miraculously stopped at the very end by an opponent).

Advertisement

Tips and Tricks for Warzone's Juggernaut Royale

So what are the best ways to play in Warzone's Juggernaut Royale? Well, it kind of depends on what you're in for. If you're just there to have fun, then go straight for the suit and get involved in the carnage. If you manage to get in the suit, you can ultimately expect to be taken down, but you'll rack up a lot of kills in the meantime.

Read More: H3CZ outlines how CDL Champs can still go ahead on LAN

However, if you're playing to win, you'll want to bide your time and play cautiously. Stay away from the suit early on, and move in with the storm as the game progresses. Then, when there are fewer players later on, you can make a break for the suit or try and take it down when its health is already low. Getting into the suit in a late-game scenario will all but guarantee victory.

Furthermore, if you're not keen to go for the suit then don't be afraid to try out different tactics. Launchers, for example, could prove incredibly effective against the Juggernaut suit. Cluster Strikes or Precision Airstrikes could also be useful, particularly given the Juggernaut's slower movement.

Advertisement

Finally, it should go without saying, but don't challenge a Juggernaut head-on. Regardless of armor, loadout, or skill, you're more than likely to be annihilated.