How to play the Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies free trial

Before pulling out your wallet and forking over the total cost of Black Ops 6, the free trial period gives players a chance to test out multiplayer and Zombies.

Treyarch delivered a full slate of content for multiplayer and Zombies fans in BO6. After the Season 1 Reloaded update, there are 22 multiplayer maps available. In addition, the mid-season update adds two new weapons, bringing the total count up to 40.

In our review, we credited the title for offering some of the best multiplayer gameplay the series has introduced. But the real star of the show this year has been Zombies. “Amazing reviews” made fans flock over from multiplayer.

BO6 finally marked the long-awaited return of round-based Zombies for the first time since 2022. The popular game mode launched with two maps, with a third coming in Season 1 Reloaded.

All of this combined to make BO6 the “biggest Call of Duty ever,” as the title surpassed every previous franchise entry in total players, hours played, and total matches in the first 30 days – and now players can enjoy that experience for free.

The Black Ops 6 free trial runs from December 13 to 20. As seen for other free trial periods, we expect Activision to release an additional download, with the file size depending on the platform.

For PlayStation, the free trial can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store, and for Xbox, it can be found in the Microsoft Store.

All game modes and maps included

Activision

Here is a look at every multiplayer map, mode, and Zombies content included in the free trial.

Multiplayer maps

Racket

Hacienda

Nuketown Holiday

Extraction

Hideout

Heirloom

Multiplayer game modes

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Kill Order

Prop Hunt

Zombies

Liberty Falls: Standard & Directed

Terminus: Standard & Directed

If players decide to purchase Black Ops 6 after the free trial, check out our guide on what comes in each edition.