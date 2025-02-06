How to play the Black Ops 6 Februrary multiplayer and Zombies free trial

In celebration of Black Ops 6 Season 2, Treyarch launched a free trial for multiplayer and zombies.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 made several massive changes. Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline are three new maps and Ranked Play is testing two of them as potential permanent additions to the map rotation.

Meanwhile, the update also introduced four new weapons. After adjustments, the PPSh-41 SMG and Cypher 091 AR are true contenders to become meta options.

Let’s jump right into what fans have to do if they want to try all of these new introductions for themselves.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 6 free weekend explained

Activision

The Black Ops 6 free trial runs from February 6-10. Here is everything included in the event. PlayStation players can download the trial on the PlayStation store, Xbox players can download it on the Microsoft store, and PC users have multiple download options.

All maps and modes

Multiplayer maps

Treyarch only listed five maps, but over 10 are included in the free trial.

Bounty (6v6)

Dealership (6v6)

Lifeline (2v2/6v6)

Nuketwon

Stakeout

Multiplayer modes

Article continues after ad

Nuketown 24/7

Stakeout 24/7

Overdrive

Gunfight

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Kill Order

Zombies maps and modes

The Tomb (Standard)

Liberty Falls (Standard & Directed Mode)

Overdrive is a new game mode introduced in Season 2, which operates like standard Team Deathmatch, but teams compete to earn the most stars instead of just eliminations.

Article continues after ad

Earn 1 star for Basic Eliminations like finishing off an enemy with body shots.

Earn 2 stars for Core Medal Eliminations like headshots and melee attacks.

Earn 3 stars for completing Distinguished Medal Eliminations, reserved for only the most impressive takedowns.

Earning stars unlocks special abilities.

1 Star: Awakened Senses: See enemies through walls and replenish your health after eliminating a target.

Awakened Senses: See enemies through walls and replenish your health after eliminating a target. 3 Stars: Physical Enhancements: Increased movement and reloading speed.

Physical Enhancements: Increased movement and reloading speed. 6 Stars: Augmented Handling: Improved hip-fire accuracy and improved sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds.

If you activate all three buffs, Overdrives starts, and you earn double stars for eliminations. You’ll return to the base abilities if you get eliminated or the elimination timer runs out. The first team to collect the maximum number of stars wins.

Meanwhile, Directed Mode is the perfect entry point for new Zombies fans on Liberty Falls. The mode guides you through all of the steps required to complete the main story easter egg and has a maximum round cap of 15, meaning it won’t get too challenging.

Article continues after ad

For more on Black Ops 6, check out everything we know about Call of Duty League Major 2.