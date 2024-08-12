How to play MW2 (2009) remastered multiplayer with H2M Steam mod

A modding team has completely recreated the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 and the game can be played on Steam. Here’s how it works and how you can play H2 Multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 is often regarded as one of the greatest Call of Duty games of all time, with many players holding it in the top spot ahead of the likes of Black Ops 2 and Call of Duty 4.

For years, fans have called for a remaster, but the only one that ever arrived was a remastered campaign in 2020, much to players’ dismay.

Now, fans have had to take it into their own hands with the H2M mod, and it’s very easy to get access to.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Buy Modern Warfare Remastered on Steam if you don’t already own it.

if you don’t already own it. Head over to the H2M website.

Download the H2M installer when it becomes available on its release date of Friday, August 16.

The game is bringing back all of the original MW2 maps — much like 2023’s MW3 — on top of the Modern Warfare Remastered maps, as well as the classic Modern Warfare 2 weapons, perks, attachments, killstreaks, and even the prestige emblems.

Thanks to the mod, Modern Warfare Remastered has quickly flown up the Steam charts, becoming the second best-selling game on the platform at the time of writing, behind just Counter-Strike 2.

It helps that MWR is currently on sale until August 15, too, at half price, an accidental yet perfectly-timed sale.

As noted, the mod releases publicly on August 16, with just certain creators able to get in so far. That said, those creators have clearly enjoyed the gameplay a lot in their limited time with it, and we could see it become incredibly popular, especially in the downtime ahead of Black Ops 6’s release on October 25.