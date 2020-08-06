How to play Modern Warfare Season 5 free multiplayer access in Warzone

Infinity Ward has announced a brand new Modern Warfare free multiplayer weekend for Warzone players who don't own the full game. Here's everything you need to know about it, including how to play it, what maps are included, and more.

Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 is finally out and fans have been diving into all the new changes and additions. That being said, if you're a free Warzone player, you only have half as much content to experience as people who own the full game.

Free multiplayer weekends for the game are nothing new at this point. Infinity Ward likes to allow free Warzone players a chance to dive into the game's premium multiplayer on a semi-regular basis, with the developer holding these free weekends every couple of months.

When is the Modern Warfare Season 5 free multiplayer weekend?

According to the announcement, the promotion kicks off on Friday, August 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and will run until the same time on Wednesday, August 12, making this the longest such free access period in Modern Warfare.

Five free maps. All weekend long.



How to access the free multiplayer weekend

In order to get access to this promotion, you must first download, if you haven't already, the free Warzone game from your respective platform store, whether it be on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

After it's downloaded, all you need to do is head into the game and the free playlist should appear in the Warzone menu. It's as simple as that.

Available maps and modes

According to Infinity Ward, the free multiplayer weekend will include five multiplayer maps: Suldal Harbor, Petrov Oil Rig, Shoot House, Shipment, and Cheshire Park, the first two of which debuted at the start of Season 5.

In addition, players will be able to play Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint. These are the standard game modes that appear in "moshpit" playlists, so their inclusion here is no surprise.

Finally, Infinity Ward are also activating the "Triple Feed" promo, which means that Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass Tier Progression, which will be live from August 7-10, a bit shorter than the free MP access period.

The purpose of this free access weekend is to allow players who just have Warzone to level up any weapons at a much faster rate since multiplayer matches are much better for unlocking attachments and going for camos.

This is perfect for those who want to try out the Season 5's new ISO SMG and AN-94 assault rifle and to upgrade them quickly so they can use the guns in Verdansk.

So if you fall into this category, make sure to not pass up on this opportunity. Even if you're not a fan of MP, it'll be much easier for you to take advantage of the free access to further bolster your Warzone loadouts.