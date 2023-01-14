How to play Modern Warfare 2 Gun Game before it releases

Fan favorite CoD game mode Gun Game has been leaked as coming to Modern Warfare 2, but players may not realize there’s already a way to play it in MW2. Here’s how to do exactly that.

Gun Game is an immensely popular mode from CoD history, debuting way back in 2010’s Black Ops.

It sees players dropped into a free-for-all match, with each kill progressing players to a new weapon. The first player to get a kill with each of the twenty featured weapons takes the win.

Modern Warfare 2 does not have Gun Game as a multiplayer mode yet. However, alongside MW2019’s Gunfight, it was recently discovered by data miners, suggesting it will drop in-game soon.

Prior to that though, there is actually a way to play it ahead of its proper multiplayer release though.

How to play Gun Game in MW2 before it releases

Unfortunately, it can’t be done in multiplayer, but there is a way to set up Gun Game in a Private Match.

To do so, you need only follow the instructions below:

In Modern Warfare 2, launch a Private Match. Select ‘Free For All’ as the mode. Go to ‘Game Setup’. Scroll to the ‘Game Rules’ tab. Scroll to ‘Gameplay’. Once there, toggle the ‘Gun Game Weapons Swaps’ setting to Kills. Return to your game.

This setting being enabled means that every kill in your Private Match will cycle players onto another weapon.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to set a list of weapons. As a result, players will cycle through weapons at random and won’t necessarily end matches with a kill using a difficult weapon (like a Ballistic Knife or Crossbow).

Regardless, there’s plenty of fun to be had in closed lobbies with these settings enabled. It should definitely be enough to keep MW2 players ticking over until Gun Game officially drops.

We don’t have a definite date but Season Two, set for February 1, is certainly a possibility.