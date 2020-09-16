How to play Black Ops Cold War Open Alpha: download, release date, more

Activision and Treyarch have revealed an early surprise for the Call of Duty community - a PlayStation 4-exclusive Open Alpha for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War, and we've got everything you need to know.

With Black Ops Cold War set to hit shelves on November 13, and its Open Beta kicking off on October 8, Call of Duty fans have been waiting in anticipation to get their hands on the series' highly-anticipated 2020 entry.

Thanks to Sony's ongoing exclusivity agreement with Activision, those on PlayStation 4 can try the game's multiplayer almost a whole month early when the Open Alpha goes live.

This was announced during the PlayStation 5 Showcase event on September 16.

When is the Black Ops Cold War PS4 Alpha?

The Black Ops Cold War Open Alpha will begin on Friday, September 18, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and will conclude at the same time on Monday, September 20, giving players a whole weekend to try it out.

Furthermore, Activision have announced that users can begin preloading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on their PS4, in order to have it downloaded and ready to go once the Alpha begins.

The file size for the download is set at around 25 GB and should pop up on the PS Store right around the time that the pre-load window opens.

What's included in the Black Ops Cold War Alpha?

So far, Activision have said that several 6v6 modes and the 12v12 Combined Arms (five-flag Domination) will be available in this Open Alpha.

It's very likely that this is the same build all the content creators got to try out ahead of and during the multiplayer reveal event on September 9, so anything you saw during that stream should be part of this as well.

Make sure to check out our page on the full list of all of the weapons, maps, modes, weapons, perks, and everything else that was confirmed during the MP reveal.

Do I need to pre-order or get a code?

This is an Open Alpha, available to everyone on PlayStation 4, so no, you will not need to pre-order BOCW or get any code in order to play it. The only requirement is that you have a PS4 and an internet connection; it doesn't even require a PlayStation Plus (PS+) subscription.

However, if you want to play the beta that's going to be available in October, you will need to pre-order one of the digital versions of the game.

Will there be a Black Ops Cold War Alpha for Xbox One and PC?

Unfortunately, no. This Open Alpha is part of Sony's exclusivity agreement with Activision, so only those on PS4 can play it. This also affects the beta as well, since PlayStation will be getting access to that a week before Xbox and PC.

The earliest Xbox One and PC users can try out the game is via early access on October 15, and only if you pre-ordered any of the digital versions. The free portion of the beta will be available on all platforms between October 17-19.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on November 13 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions being available as soon as the next-gen consoles roll out.