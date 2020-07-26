How to perfect controller sniping on Warzone with 'drag scoping' trick

Taking a sniper into Warzone in order to dominate can be a recipe for success, but, there a few advanced techniques that can take you to the next level. Here’s how you can master the art of drag scoping on controller.

When it comes to winning games of Warzone, everyone has different tactics. Some players are all about attack and racking kills, while others prefer to post up and let the action unfold around them, strictly focused on the win.

However, there is one constant in every match – sniping. Verdansk is so vast, a long-range damage dealer is pretty much needed to win. Though, not everyone can end up with a montage of mind-blowing eliminations of quick scopes and collaterals.

Yet, there’s where YouTuber IceManIsaac comes into things, as he’d showed off a few tips about ‘drag scoping’ that could help you in Warzone.

How to master drag scoping in Warzone

The Call of Duty content creator noted that the way aim assist works in Warzone differently to how many players think it does. You don’t snap on to other players with a controller, but instead, your aim slows when a target is in sight.

This is perfect for Warzone because with ‘drag scoping’ you can take down players who are on the run. All you really have to do is train yourself up and tweak your settings.

Instead of hard scoping and posting up, IceManIsaac pointed out that if you draw a line across an enemy with your scope and then shoot when you feel the aim assist slow, or "drag", you are likely to hit them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4nBGYA_XD4

Getting the time right is obviously key, as the YouTuber adds, you will need to reduce the ‘dead zone’ in your settings. This will give you more control over the thumbsticks but the perfect number is based on your feel. This will let you make finer, micro-adjustments to your aim.

Obviously, a sniper that is set up for maneuverability and has a quick-moving scope will work better than something heavy, but the timing is the biggest key of all.

You don’t have to start getting wild and zooming past a player, just perfect when the aim assist slows and you’ll be on your way.