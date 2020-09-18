How to launch Warzone in the Black Ops Cold War Alpha

Players got a nice surprise when they learned that the hit battle royale game 'Call of Duty: Warzone' was launchable within the Black Ops Cold War Alpha. Here's what you need to do in order to play it.

Activision has already announced that when Black Ops Cold War officially launches in November 2020, a fresh slew of new content based on the game will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone, further connecting the two games. In addition, Warzone will be launchable within the application of Black Ops Cold War.

Advertisement

After Activision announced the Black Ops Cold War Alpha during the PlayStation 5 showcase, they went on to confirm that the aforementioned feature would be included in the Alpha at launch. Here's everything you need to know about how to play it.

Play #BlackOpsColdWar right NOW.



✅ No Code Required

✅ Free on PS4



Be among the first to experience the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer in the PS4 Alpha.



Intel here - https://t.co/t7v9eeu7C0 pic.twitter.com/14pvqlCno1 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 18, 2020

How do I play Warzone within the Black Ops Cold War Alpha?

When you open the Black Ops Cold War Alpha, you'll notice that the main menu is very similar to Modern Warfare.

Advertisement

From left to right you'll see the Campaign, Multiplayer, Warzone, Zombies and Store selections. Obviously, the Campaign and Zombies modes are locked off, and there's no way to play them whatsoever.

If you click the Warzone selection in the middle, one of two things will happen. If you have Warzone installed, it'll open the application for that game and you'll be able to play it right then and there. If you don't, it'll take you to the PlayStation Store and you'll have to install it from there.

This gives players a good idea as to how it'll work when the full game is released. While some people thought it would be fully playable within the Black Ops Cold War application, this clearly isn't the case.

Advertisement

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020, on PS4, PS5, Xbox family of consoles, and PC. Keep it locked to Dexerto for more info on the game in the coming weeks.