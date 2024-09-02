How to inspect your weapon in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has just released into its early-access beta, so here’s how you can inspect all of the slick new weapons while out and about on the battlefield.

The next installment of Call of Duty has finally arrived at its early access beta. Black Ops 6 is available for select players to hop in and try the new title. This includes a new multiplayer offering that houses a hilarious feature that lets you speak to your human shields.

While taking players hostage is all fun and good, the weapons are the real stars of the show, and in Black Ops 6 they certainly look as fantastic as ever. Here’s how to inspect them for yourself in the game.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6: How to inspect your weapon

You can inspect your weapon by pressing your “I” key on your keyboard. Similarly, controller players can hold down the Left D-Pad arrow with their guns out. These buttons can be rebound to a more convenient location if you want, making it easier to check out your firearm whilst in the game.

Activision Inspecting your weapon is as easy as hitting a button on your controller or keyboard.

When you do press the button, your character will stop whatever they’re doing and showcase their gun right in the middle of your screen. It’s worth noting that you can still be shot while inspecting your weapon, so it’s best to not get too carried away looking at your shiny toys.

Similarly, you can’t inspect your weapon while tactical sprinting or with any other object equipped in your hands.

To stop inspecting your weapons, you can press any action button like shooting, aiming, or sprinting. That said, it’s worth knowing that moving forward slowly, or walking will not stop the weapon inspect animation.

All weapons in Black Ops 6 have a default weapon inspection, but certain blueprints will have special ones exclusive to that skin. When you pick up a blueprint from the store, you can preview the inspect animation if there is one included in the bundle.