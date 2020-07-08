How to hijack enemy helicopters in Warzone using clever new trick

Perhaps no forbidden fruit is more tempting in Call of Duty: Warzone than hijacking an enemy’s helicopter, but a new trick has exposed how you can do just that.

The vehicles across Verdansk are notoriously dangerous when occupied by opponents, as even brushing against them will typically result in an instant down.

Advertisement

Helicopters can squash you, run you over, or simply slice you up with their blades. Still, you can bring some Mission Impossible energy to Warzone by covertly sneaking onto a helicopter before your enemy begins piloting it—allowing you a chance to hijack midair.

If you’ve got a C4 or rocket launcher handy, you can normally avoid death to an enemy’s helicopter with ease—although that’s complicated should the bad guys have a Trophy System in the backseat. But avoiding death is an entirely different challenge than stealing said helicopter for yourself.

Advertisement

Who needs guns in #Warzone when you’ve got a helicopter 🤣 @MitchJonez pic.twitter.com/aeG4pDRTF8 — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) March 30, 2020

Fortunately, ‘u/landylindo’ has revealed exactly how you can stealthily pull off a helicopter heist. Like all great spy movies, it’s crafty and wily, requiring that you stand on the helicopter before an enemy begins piloting it—the only way to circumvent the immediate death by vehicular contact.

In their clip, the player shows exactly what steps you need to pull off in order to make your midair hijacking a success.

How to hijack a Warzone helicopter

Stand on the helicopter, where passengers would typically sit Wait until your enemy begins piloting the helicopter Shoot the unsuspecting pilot out of the helicopter Tap the “Enter Heli” input and enjoy your new, unscathed ride

Advertisement

It should be noted that this can be a niche trick, but one that can most certainly inject a tremendous supply of James Bond energy into your gameplay. Warzone is full of highly coveted helicopters, and this may be the only true way to steal one without outright destroying it.

Read more: Intervention sniper leaked for Modern Warfare and Warzone

If you’re on the ground and shoot a pilot out of their helicopter, the flying metal comes crashing down and the vehicle explodes—unless they’re already incredibly low to the ground. If you use a C4 or rocket launcher, the aircraft meets its end in the same way.

But if you’re feeling confident in your sabotage, then this is a fun trick to try out. You can sneak onto your enemy’s chopper, blow their minds by killing the pilot (hopefully surviving if they have any teammates onboard), and bring some Grand Theft Auto to Verdansk.