How to gift the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare & Warzone

Call of Duty is officially encouraging the spirit of generosity, as they just announced that the Modern Warfare and Warzone Battle Pass can be gifted through the Companion App.

The Call of Duty Companion App allows players to track their Battle Pass progress, analyze their statistics, read up on multiplayer and Warzone news or guides, and even access a variety of content for the Call of Duty League.

While you could also track your Activision friends’ statistics and playing history on the app, now you can get generous and send them access to the Battle Pass.

The full details of how to gift it can be found below, as well as the costs associated with this process.

How to gift the Battle Pass

If you don’t have it already, download the Call of Duty Companion App If your friend isn’t already an Activision friend, add them as one (they must be friends on Activision , not just Playstation or Xbox, and must be your friend for over a week) Go to the “Player” tab, and scroll to the “Battle Pass” section, where you will find a “Gift the Pass” option Select which pass you would like to gift them, whether that’s the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 COD Points or the standard Battle Pass for 1,000 COD Points Send them their gift and reap the karmic goods of being a nice friend

Once the gift is sent, they’ll be able to log on and see that they have a reward in their game client. At that point, they should be able to start blasting through all 100 tiers of the pass (although they may need to restart their system first for the gift to come through).

Whether it’s a dear friend who is growing jealous of your cosmetics collection or another whose birthday is coming up, this is an easy way to turn your excess COD Points into an easily transferred gift.

Maybe it’s a buddy with tremendous Gulag callouts or one who forgave you for buying a Loadout and accidentally dropping it in some inaccessible location - either way, now you have another option to reward them with.