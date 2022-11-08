How to get your official Warzone Legacy memorial video

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Activision is allowing players to retrieve their personalized Warzone career video, showing off key stats, fun facts, and a number of different interesting tidbits about their time playing the Call of Duty battle royale. Here’s how to get yours.

Warzone 2 is due to arrive on Wednesday, November 16, bringing a whole new experience to the battle royale title, as players leave Caldera for the final time and take to new map Al Mazrah.

Before getting to that, though, the Warzone Legacy memorial video is available to all players of the game, looking to celebrate their achievements and biggest moments since it launched in March 2020.

Whether you’re a 4 KD demon that wants to brag to anyone who’ll listen, or a more tactical player that chases wins at all costs, your Warzone Legacy is guaranteed to be interesting — especially when you realize how much time you’ve sunk into the game.

Warzone Legacy video & stats

Here’s how to get your Warzone Legacy memorial video and download your unique lifetime stats for the game:

Head over to mywarzonelegacy.callofduty.com Enter in your unique Activision ID. Click ‘Submit’. Watch your memorial video!

You can also download your ‘Veteran Action Report’ when you’ve submitted your Activision ID, giving a more brief breakdown of your overall stats over the years. Make sure to download both before November 30!

At the time of writing, it’s not quite clear what exactly happens to Warzone when its sequel drops.

Rumors have circulated that Caldera will remain while the Resurgence maps — Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep — may be removed.

It’s not long now until the game is released, so for now, you’ll want to get those stats up and make sure you’re on top ready for Warzone 2.