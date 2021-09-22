How to get Warzone’s Oktoberfest & Motocross Tracer bundles early

These two new Warzone bundles aren’t supposed to be available until October, but there is a way for players to get their hands on both of them a few weeks early.

There are tons of unique cosmetics in Warzone, and each of them offers a new way to flavor your gameplay. From scaring your enemies with the Saw-inspired Billy skin to tilting them off the face of the planet with the Near Dark skin for Roze, there are plenty of ways to express yourself in-game.

The list of quality options grows again next month with the addition of two more bundles – Oktoberfest and Motocross.

The centerpiece for the Oktoberfest bundle is the Guten Tag skin for Beck, while Motocross puts Baker at the position of honor with the Stunt Double skin.

Mr. Marvel breaks down how you can get the bundles for yourself in a recent Tiktok video.

Oktoberfest & Motocross Tracer Bundles

Each bundle costs 2400 COD Points, or $19.99 USD, and they contain the aforementioned skins, along with tracer rounds and the usual pile of accessories.

The Oktoberfest bundle of course features beer-themed items, including the PROST! calling card and Happy Hour watch.

Motocross comes with the expected sporty/racing vibes for its assorted extras, including a Helmet weapon charm and Launch Ramp calling card.

How to get Warzone Bundles early

If Mr. Marvel’s video moved too fast for you, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Load into Warzone and head to the Operators menu. Scroll to the appropriate operator – Beck for Oktoberfest, Baker for Motocross. Select customize and move to the corresponding skins – Guten Tag for Beck, Stunt Double for Baker. Bring up the operator missions menu – Square on Playstation, X on Xbox. Enter that same command again to access the Bundle Preview screen.

The items you purchase should be available for use right away, but if they’re not, close the game and re-open it before checking again.

Enjoy taking over Verdansk in your new gear, leaving the rest of the world to wonder where you got it all from.